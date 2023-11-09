10 manga to read for fans of Tensura Slime

Tensura Slime, also known as That Time I was Reincarnated as a Slime, is a unique isekai that sees its protagonist Satoru Mikami reborn as a lowly slime. Now dubbed Rimuru, his absorption of a powerful but sealed dragon causes him to become the leader of a great forest of monsters and beasts, and he naturally encounters new hardships with his new position.

With the ability to consume and mimic anything through his ‘Predator’ skill, Rimuru quickly goes from the bottom of the RPG food chain to becoming the apex monster, turning stronger with every victory.

Tensura Slime has quickly become an isekai staple due to its unique perspective on a typically weak animal. For fans of the series, here are ten other similar manga titles that are worth checking out.

Overlord and nine other manga that Tensura Slime fans should read

1) So I’m a Spider, so what?

The Nameless Spider protagonist. (Image via Millepensee)

After a spell across time and spaces goes horribly wrong, a class of high school students is reborn in a fantastical world. But one girl unfortunately gets the short end of the stick- Reborn as a tiny weak spider in the most dangerous dungeon in this new world. Forced to fight for her life to survive, the nameless spider makes her way up in the monster world.

Fans of Tensura Slime will definitely see the parallels right away, being an isekai with a unique look on the classic formula of rebirth - with the protagonist being in the form of a small and weak generic RPG mob, forcing them to climb their way up the world to become the classic isekai power fantasy, making it all the sweeter when they achieve it. Any fan of Tensura Slime should give this a shot.

2) Overlord

The lich protagonist, Ainz Ooal Gown, thinking. (Image via Studio Madhouse)

In the distant future, when the final player of an MMO, Momonga, stays on until the servers shut down, he discovers that he can’t log out. Moreover, he’s trapped in a new world of NPCs that feel like real people. In an attempt to find other players, he takes on the name Ainz Ooal Gown and begins his journey as an all powerful skeletal lich… With almost no moral qualms.

Similar to Tensura Slime, this isekai story sees another unique take on the tried and true formula, but instead of being a weak monster who needs to become strong, Overlord begins with being the strongest monster… and the main villain of the story. It’s another unique view on the isekai formula, and one worth reading.

3) Konosuba

From left to right - Megumin, Darkness, Kazuma, and Aqua, the protagonists of Konosuba. (Image via Studio Deen)

The classic comedy Isekai, Konosuba, sees the shut-in Kazuma resurrected by ditzy goddess Aqua. After taking her with him to his new life, he discovers she is not as useful as he’d thought she’d be, and she’s also stuck there with him. Stuck with a dysfunctional team of adventurers, Kazuma attempts to just live a quiet life in the starting town, but trouble has a habit of finding them.

A staple of the Isekai genre, Konosuba serves both as an excellent gateway to Isekai as a whole and is also an enjoyable, comedic take for even the most diehard isekai fans, and most certainly fans of Tensura Slime.

4) Re:Monster

Another series with an unconventional resurrection, the protagonist in Re:Monster is reborn as a weak goblin named Gob-Rou. With his previous life experience in tow, he learns that to grow stronger in this world, he needs to eat fellow monsters. With grit and determination, Gob-Rou begins climbing the food chain and making himself not just the strongest monster, but the strongest warrior.

Just like Tensura Slime and So I’m a Spider, so what?, Re:Monster sees the protagonist born into a weak position in society, unwanted by all, but begins making their way up through that society. Shattering glass ceilings and climbing not just through monster society, but politics too, just as Rimuru does in Tensura Slime. Seeing Gob-Rou get to the top is a catharsis worth reading for.

5) Dungeon Toilet

Dungeon Toilet Volume 1 cover. (Image via Roots) The sword protagonist Teacher and his wielder, Fran. (Image via C2C)

Being resurrected as a slime is one thing, but how about as a toilet? Yotaro isn’t reborn as one, thankfully, but he is searching for the best toilet he can find in this strange new world he found himself in. He has to save the world from the Demon King, as well as from the horrors of no indoor plumbing.

Very obviously a comedic isekai, Dungeon Toilet doesn’t take itself too seriously nor does it waste much time. Short, sweet, and funny, Dungeon Toilet takes a funny concept and uses it before it gets too tiring, and is a good compliment for any Tensura Slime fan's reading.

6) Reincarnated as a Sword

The sword protagonist 'Teacher' and his wielder, Fran. (Image via Studio C2C)

Another Isekai with strange resurrections, this time the protagonist is reborn as a nameless sword, sealed in place as he awaits a new wielder to arrive. It comes in the form of Fran, a young enslaved catgirl who saves her caravan with the help of said sword. Dubbing him Teacher, both he and Fran seek out a way to make the latter a truly worthy holder.

With a fresh dynamic and adventure, Reincarnated as a Sword is a bold take on the genre that is worth a read for that dynamic alone. To see a weaker character grow stronger at the behest of a powerful mentor may invoke the same feeling of Rimuru's growth into the leader he is in Tensura Slime.

7) Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody

When programmer Ichiro falls asleep on his job of working out an MMO’s bugs, he awakens as Satou, an NPC he used for testing. After using his quick-fix spells to wipe out an attacking army, he accidentally kills a god, promoting him to a similar power level. With a newfound purpose, he sets out to explore this world to the fullest- while avoiding having people learn about his true powerful nature.

An Isekai in which the power fantasy isn’t just having the power, but keeping the power covered up as to not have people become suspicious. It’s a story of a fantastical world and the secrets it holds too. That concept alone makes it a manga worth delving into for Tensura Slime fans.

8) Tobari of the Dawn

Protagonists Tobari and Reimei, respectively. (Image via Momo Chidori)

Tobari of the Dawn’s premise is very simple - a yokai and a young man seek to bridge the gap between their species. Inevitably encountering obstacles along the way, the question is, can they finally stop the long-running feud of the two species?

A webmanga with a focus on companionship, Tobari of the Dawn is an easy addition to the list for those who like Tensura Slime’s more political implications, attempting to bridge that gap between man and monster.

9) Dr. Stone

Senku, main protagonist of Dr. Stone. (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When humanity is petrified for over three thousand years, the brilliant Senku Ishigama is freed from his stone prison and immediately sets out to rebuild the world. Learning how to free his fellow humans through nitric acid, Senku seeks to build a new scientific paradise- but not everyone agrees with his goals, even if it is what sets them free.

Dr. Stone is an isekai where the achievements are not in power, but in smarts. Things like making painkillers and medicine are among the more major developments in the manga. Another staple of the Isekai genre, and a worthy addition to this list of manga for fans of Tensura Slime.

10) A Skeleton Who was the Brave

Al the Skeleton and friends. (Image via Saeki Yousuke)

When the heroic Alvis dies, he is reborn as a skeleton. Retiring from his life as an adventurer, he begins to enjoy his more simple life as a dungeon-bound skeleton, but takes up the sword again when he wants to find his lost friend Izana. Taking up the name Al the Skeleton, he begins to wander the world as an undead adventurer.

A final addition to the list, A Skeleton Who Was the Brave is another story of rebirth as a monster. Instead of being a story where the protagonist is put on the ropes, though, it seems to depict it in a more relaxed and freeing way. Fans of Tensura Slime may find themselves enjoying this monster-based adventure too.

