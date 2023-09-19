Re:Monster light novels receive anime adaptation with first teaser

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, a television anime adaptation of author Kogistune Kanekiru and illustrator Yamaada’s Re:Monster light novel series was officially announced. The announcement came via the official website for the series, which was launched on Tuesday specifically to announce the upcoming series.

The Re:Monster anime adaptation also released a teaser promotional video and a key visual alongside the official announcement, as well as revealing its protagonist’s voice actor. While the anime adaptation was announced for the light novels specifically, there is also a manga adaptation of the series, the artist of which drew a celebratory illustration.

While the Re:Monster series is mostly known for its light novel adaptation, the series originally began as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website by Kanekiru. The series has also inspired a smartphone game that is set in the series’ world but does not follow the storyline of the mainline series.

Re:Monster light novels likely to see anime adaptation premiere sometime in 2024

As mentioned above, the official announcement for the Re:Monster light novel series was made via a teaser promotional video. The roughly 45-second-long video gives a brief overview of the general setting, feels, and characters of the series. The video also reveals that Takuya Sato will voice the series’ protagonist, Gob-Rou.

Alongside the announcement of the anime series, the series also announced that Studio DEEN will be in charge of animation for the series, with GENCO producing the anime series overall. No additional cast or staff have been announced at the time of this article’s writing, but this news will likely come in the future months.

The first volume of the original web novel series was published with illustrations by Yamaada by AlphaPolis in 2012, and the ninth volume was published in 2017. AlphaPolis also serializes Kobayakawa’s ongoing manga adaptation monthly on its website and will release the 10th compiled book volume in Japanese this coming Friday.

As mentioned above, there is also a manga adaptation for the series, which is illustrated by Haruyoshi Kobayakawa. Kobayakawa also released a celebratory illustration for the anime announcement. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga adaptation in English and will release the seventh volume in English on October 31. Seven Seas describes the manga’s story as follows:

“Tomokui Kanata has suffered an early death, but his adventures are far from over. He is reborn into a fantastical world of swords and magic-- as a lowly goblin! Not content to let this stop him, the now renamed “Rou” uses his new physical abilities and his old memories to plow ahead in a world where consuming other creatures allows him to acquire their strengths and powers.”

