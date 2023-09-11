All Bleach TYBW part 2 episode titles revealed

With Bleach TYBW part 2 having released its ninth episode, the anime is nearing the conclusion of its second part. However, before the episode titles were officially announced by the anime, an anime leaker online posted the episode titles for the final four episodes.

Bleach TYBW part 2 follows the aftermath of the anime's first part. The first part ended with Ichigo acquiring two blades, while Ishida Uryu joined Yhwach and the Sternritters. Now that Ichigo and his friends found out that Ishida has joined the Quincy, they have taken on the mission to stop him and bring him back.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW part 2 final episode titles get leaked online

Bleach TYBW part 2 has released nine episodes till now, i.e., till episode 22 of the anime as a whole. With four more episodes to be released soon, a Bleach anime leaker on Twitter @Viatrent released the titles for the upcoming episodes.

They are titled as follows:

Episode 23: Marching out the Zombies 2

Episode 24: Too Early to Win, Too Late to Know

Episode 25: The Master

Episode 26: A

While episodes 23 and 24 are set to be released as usual, i.e., one episode per week, episodes 25 and 26 are set to be broadcast together on the same day as a one-hour special on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

How fans reacted to the Bleach TYBW part 2 leak

Immediately upon learning the episode title for the final episode of the anime, fans started getting hyped. With the Sternritters each assigned their schrift, schrift "A" is quite possibly the strongest one. As the anime's final episode was titled "A," fans were certain that there was going to be a huge reveal in that episode. While anime-only fans were still trying to theorize what they could witness in the anime's finale, manga fans knew just what they were going to witness.

Many fans were confused about how the final two episodes were going to play out. A lot of fans were led to believe that the last episode, i.e., episode 26 will be a one-hour-long special. Thus, many of them immediately began enquiring about the format for the finale. That said, they were left disappointed to learn that episodes 25 and 26 will have their normal runtime and will be released one after the other.

Meanwhile, other fans began theorizing about what they could see in the final episode. With Yhwach, Uryu, and Jugram having gone to the Soul King Palace, fans were anticipating a fight between Ichibē Hyōsube and one of the Quincy. Thus, they hoped that they could witness the Squad 0 captain fight in the final episode.

