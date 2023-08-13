Following the events of the previous episode, Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 was eagerly awaited by the show's viewers. In the prior episode, Gold's choice to enrol Haruto in school as well as the confrontation between Haruto and the queen were both highlighted.

In addition, the release of the preview for Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 contributed to the hype. It depicted significant events where Haruto has been seen enjoying his life. Besides, there is appearance of a dragon.

But the airing of Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6, which was originally scheduled for August 13, 2023, at 2 am JST, has been postponed by one week. The new air date for the episode has been set for Sunday, August 20, 2023. As a result, the news disappointed thefans since it meant they would have to wait another week for the release of the new episode.

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 has been rescheduled to a later date

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 faces unexpected delay (Image via X( Formerly Twitter)/u_ANiMAZiNG_anime)

Fans will now have to wait for one week more to watch the next episode of Am I Actually the Strongest? since the release of episode 6 has been delayed. This information was shared by the Am I Actually the Strongest?'s official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The episode's delay was due to the coverage of a major sports event—the 2023 Women's British Open—which is a significant event in women's professional golf that is held annually.

The championship will be held at Walton Heath, just outside London, and has thus secured the regular timeslot of Am I Actually the Strongest? for this week. As a result of this, the time slot for Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6's release had been rescheduled. Additionally, it was informed that the time of the upcoming broadcast will be pushed back by 30 minutes, which means it will now air at 2:30 am JST.

A still of Haruto and Charlotte from Am I Actually the Strongest? (Image via Staple Entertainment)

Meanwhile, the official website for the show provided a summary of what will happen in the upcoming episode of the show the following week. According to Google Translate, the plot of Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 is as follows:

"At the magic school that Haruto was supposed to attend, he had to take one of his squires with him. However, Haruto was struggling to find a suitable squire. Meanwhile, Haruto receives information that a wounded dragon has appeared near the border."

It further continues:

"Haruto and Frey hurried to the scene to find a blizzard dragon that had been attacked and wounded by soldiers. After that, the dragon was safely protected by Haruto and the others, and was welcomed as a new companion as 'Riza.'"

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 faces unexpected delay (Image via Staple Entertainment)

However, only episode 6 of Am I Actually the Strongest? has been postponed and not the upcoming episodes. The next episode, in which Haruto searches for a new servant to accompany him to the capital, will hold viewers' attention. And as mentioned before, a wounded dragon by the name of Riza will also make an appearance.

Final thoughts

Am I Actually the Strongest? episode 6 faces unexpected delay (Image via Staple Entertainment)

It is not the first time that an episode of Am I Actually the Strongest? has been postponed. Previously, episode 4 of Am I Actually the Strongest? was postponed with no further explanation. However, this time the officials have provided a valid reason.

Following the release of episode 6 on August 20, 2023, Am I Actually the Strongest? will return to the standard storytelling format.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.