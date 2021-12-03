Anime NYC attendee tests positive for COVID Omicron, putting 53,000 others at risk

The latest reports reveal that one among the 53,000 attendees of the Anime NYC convention tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19. Anime NYC is a three-day anime convention that takes place every year.

Respective authorities are urging the attendees and the respective organizing members to get tested for COVID-19 and remain in isolation. The individual in question was fully vaccinated and decided to get himself tested after experiencing mild symptoms.

As one Anime NYC attendee tests positive for Omicron, the rest are being closely monitored by health officials

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, instructed the attendees and the organizing members to get themselves tested. One of the 53,000 attendees tested positive for Omicron, and the individual could have been infected during the aforementioned Anime conference. On that day, five other Omicron cases were reported, which included a 67-year-old woman who had traveled to South Africa and experienced mild symptoms of the Coronavirus.

Anime NYC @animenyc The Anime NYC team was notified today that one of this year’s attendees tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the attendee developed mild symptoms on November 22, was tested on November 24, and their >> The Anime NYC team was notified today that one of this year’s attendees tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the attendee developed mild symptoms on November 22, was tested on November 24, and their >> https://t.co/AqpJuLIjTQ

Anime NYC @animenyc symptoms have since resolved.



We’re actively working with officials from the New York City Department of Health, who are coordinating with various state agencies, and all participants who ordered badges online, as well as exhibitors, artists, and partners. >> symptoms have since resolved. We’re actively working with officials from the New York City Department of Health, who are coordinating with various state agencies, and all participants who ordered badges online, as well as exhibitors, artists, and partners. >>

Later, the governor went on to reveal that the individual who tested positive for Omicron was fully vaccinated. She continued to instruct the attendees of Anime NYC to get tested as soon as possible. The respective health officials will also be in touch with the attendees to monitor the situation. Ms. Hochul added:

“We do anticipate there’ll be more cases. This is not cause for alarm; it was foreseen ever since it was first reported out of South Africa, that we knew it would come to New York State at some point.”

Unfortunately, the current information available on Omicron is sparse and doesn’t reveal the complete extent of its potency. Bill De Blasio, the mayor of New York, stated that a tracing program had been initiated to keep track of all the attendees of the aforementioned conference that took place in the Javits Center.

Ms. Hochul introduced Dr. Mary T. Bassett, the newly-appointed health commissioner. She said:

“The fact that we have not detected it may mean that it’s still extraordinarily rare here, that it is the proverbial needle in the haystack. We now have an exposure and we fully expect that it will be detected in the coming days.”

New York has seen a steady climb in the number of positive cases since the first week of November. The aforementioned information was provided by Ms. Hochul and Dr. Bassett during a COVID-19 briefing that took place on 2 December 2021.

Baka Bangers @bakabangers @Momokurimu1 @animenyc I understand the risk, I don't understand zero line management and everyone ending up clustered and, shoving and pushing eachother @Momokurimu1 @animenyc I understand the risk, I don't understand zero line management and everyone ending up clustered and, shoving and pushing eachother

Hades @Hades1456 @AllieRX @animenyc they DID NOT CHECK OUR VACCINE CARDS and there were people outside selling vaccine bands for $5 so people didnt have to wait online in 30 degree weather for 3-4 hours for the wrist band this is their fault and i had to get a full refund for my friday passes @AllieRX @animenyc they DID NOT CHECK OUR VACCINE CARDS and there were people outside selling vaccine bands for $5 so people didnt have to wait online in 30 degree weather for 3-4 hours for the wrist band this is their fault and i had to get a full refund for my friday passes

Some of the attendees had expressed their concerns of possibly being infected by the Coronavirus or the Omicron strain. Attendees complained about the lack of line management and social distancing, which should have been implemented during the entirety of the conference. In addition, attendees complained of breaches of standard operating protocols as well.

