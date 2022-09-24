Aniplex Anime Fest 2022: Raven of the Inner Palace episode 1 sneak peak, Bocchi the rock trailer revealed, and more 

The Aniplex Online Fest has not been disappointing ever since 2020, and this year is no exception as big titles like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Raven of the Inner Palace have been featured this year. The online fest was filled with energetic vibes and thrilling information to hype up every otaku.

However, the extensive list of announcements was revealed just days before the scheduled streaming of Aniplex Online Fest. Interesting new titles with unique and out-of-the-box storylines and art styles like All Saints Street have undeniably impacted the community.

Hence, this article summarizes the exciting new information on upcoming anime titles revealed towards the end of Aniplex Online Fest.

Bocchi the Rock, All Saints Street, and other thrilling anime titles featured in Aniplex Online Fest 2022

Raven of the Inner Palace

Koko Shirakawa's light novel is set to hit the big screens on October 1, 2022, and the animation quality has baffled fans. The story revolves around a Chinese imperial concubine who doesn't have night-time duties. Instead, she possesses mysterious powers shrouded in elegance and beauty.

Fans got their fair share of sneak peeks when part of the first episode was showcased at Aniplex Online Fest. While Masaaki Mizunaki is voicing Koshun Ka, having Asami Tachibana as the music composer finally closed the deal for this upcoming anime. For fans of the historical drama genre, this is a must-watch.

Bocchi the Rock

Bocchi The Rock features a classic musical coming-of-age storyline filled with unique and quirky characters. As Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō tries to get out of her comfort zone and showcase her talents to the world, she makes great friends who aid her in her musical quest.

Aniplex Online Fest has revealed a promotional video today itself to let fans know that they can catch Bocchi the Rock on October 8, 2022. Wifh renowned cast members like Sayumi Suzushiro and Ikumi Hasegawa, fans of the musical drama genre will love this upcoming anime.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

Shortly after the initial episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War premiered in Japan, another trailer was released for eager fans of the franchise. However, Aniplex featured a shorter promotional video that showcased characters like Orihime and Chad in their full glory.

After 10 years of relentless patience, fans can dive into the world of Bleach once again on October 11, 2022. Given the four-cour format, fans can also expect 48 to 52 episodes in this arc.

All Saints Street

The critically acclaimed web series All Saints Street is finally getting a continuation that features a creative and out-of-the-box animation style. While the animation resembles cartoonish art, it retains the manga vibe throughout the promotional video.

As the voice actors introduced themselves and the characters they played in the PV, fans understood that the web series has immense potential. The character designs and personalities are well crafted and implemented together.

Berserk Golden Age Arc MEMORIAL EDITION

The most popular arc of the Berserk franchise has been the Golden Age arc. Thankfully, fans enjoyed the movie trilogy featuring Guts in all his glory back when it hit the big screens in 2012. To pay respects to the late mangaka, it will be released as a TV series from October 2022.

However, fans will also notice exclusive animated scenes from the ground up in the TV adaptation of Golden Age. Berserk is regarded as one of the best manga series of all time, and the homage to Kentaro Miura is inspirational.

Final Thoughts

Aniplex created a whirl of excitement in the anime community, and fans are relieved to get a glimpse of the animes of the near future. Gratitude goes out to everyone who contributed to arranging such an interactive Online Fest for otakus all around the globe.

