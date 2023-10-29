Attack on Titan creator shares movie-AU-inspired official art days before finale premiere

Attack on Titan is set to end in November as the final part of the anime's last season will feature the conclusion of Eren and his friends' journey. Considering the cultural impact and legacy of this series, it's no surprise that Studio MAPPA is squeezing every last drop of this franchise and this recent artwork is a nice little detail for fans.

One of the creators of the Attack on Titan anime staff, Yoshiyuki Sano, who serves as the Art Director of the title, created a fun alternate universe artwork that went viral online.

The final part of the season is set to release on November 5 and most fans are expecting the anime to improve the ending, particularly surrounding Eren's last moments in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Attack on Titan series.

Attack on Titan art director Yoshiyuki Sano created a movie-AU-inspired artwork before the final part's release

Now that the final part of Attack on Titan's last season is set to release, officials at MAPPA have released a fun AU-movie-inspired artwork to get fans even more excited about the upcoming release. This artwork shows Eren taking off his Titan mask and talking to Mikasa as Levi is doing camera work behind them, making the series seem like a movie featuring actors.

There are a lot of expectations surrounding the last portion of the anime, particularly regarding the ending as people consider the possibility of MAPPA changing the ending or making some key alterations. This is significant since a lot of fans were not happy with Isayama's ending in the manga. However, there has not been any indication of such changes at the moment.

Be that as it may, most fans expect that the final portion of the season does justice to the source material and wish to enjoy great animation and wonderful moments of voice acting.

The impact of the series

The Attack on Titan anime has become a cultural phenomenon in the last couple of years or so and it could be argued that it changed the industry in many different ways. For example, it could be said that this is the anime that made MAPPA one of the prime studios in the industry and slowly cemented its place as the most sought-after one.

From another perspective, this series also showed that the audience could appreciate darker, more cynical stories that subvert a lot of shonen tropes. It also pushed the medium in terms of animation and what should be expected of top-level series.

