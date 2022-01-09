Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 opening released on Twitter and YouTube ahead of premiere

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2's opening theme song has just been released ahead of the season premiere, and fans are losing their minds. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is all set to air today in just a few hours, and the release of the OP added fuel to the fire.

Animehype (@ AnimeHypeYT) first released the song on their account a few hours ago, and since then, many accounts have posted the same news. Initial trepidations about it not being the actual song have vanished, and fans are banging their heads to this metal masterpiece.

Note: No official account associated with Attack on Titan has released this song yet.

Early release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 opening hypes up fandom for the premiere

Animehype @AnimeHypeYT

Opening theme of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2

#AttackonTitanFinalSeason Early Release of "The Rumbling(TV Size)" by "SiM"Opening theme of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 Early Release of "The Rumbling(TV Size)" by "SiM"Opening theme of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2#AttackonTitanFinalSeason https://t.co/T2NLb0kMGy

Mangaka Hajime Isayama had once said in an interview that if Eren tries karaoke, he would sing a metal song. It was previously announced that the opening theme for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 would be The Rumbling by SiM.

Today, the TV size version of the song, which is the part that would likely be used as the OP, was released on Twitter by Animehype. Since then, quite a few accounts, both on YouTube and Twitter, have posted the same song as the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 opening.

Afterwards, the lyrics of the song for the TV version surfaced on Twitter. The song, a fast-paced metal number, seems to have been written for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, and contains plenty of foreshadowing within the lyrics. Fans are thrilled to imagine how great it can be with a fitting visual to match. The Rumbling seems to have been written from Eren’s perspective, and manga readers can pick up on several clues from the words already.

Attack On Titan Countdown @aotcountdown Here are the lyrics of the Opening theme of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 ! Here are the lyrics of the Opening theme of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 ! https://t.co/Hh6QBdMJ5n

Among other things, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 was criticized for its OP, which many fans found to be lackluster. The song, Boku no Sensou (My War) by Shinsei Kamattechan, while an impactful piece, seemed to be an acquired taste for many, and the visual was wooden and lifeless. The lack of imagery, symbolism, and attention-grabbing animation, all of which are staples of Attack on Titan openings, seemed to be missing.

However, if MAPPA can deliver on this incredible song by SiM, then The Rumbling might be on its way to becoming one of the best Attack on Titan openings of all time. Fortunately, the wait is not long, and we will have our answer in just a few hours.

Celebratory artwork

Additionally, Tomohiro Kishi, character designer for the anime, released the character art of Mikasa Ackerman earlier today. In it, he has drawn Mikasa as her 19-year-old self, wearing her Survey Corps uniform with the red scarf that Eren gave her. Interestingly, Mikasa is not wearing the scarf, and it seems to be falling away from her. The artwork is beautiful, and Kishi has drawn it to celebrate the premiere of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

