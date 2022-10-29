Author of One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 set to launch brand new manga series

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, it was announced that mangaka ONE, best known for One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100, is launching a new manga on November 26. ONE will presumably be writing the new series, with artist Kyotaro Azuma also attached to the manga.

The series will mark ONE’s first new manga series in 10 years, as Mob Psycho 100 was launched in 2012. Fans are incredibly optimistic as to what this new series will bring, having the utmost confidence in the creative genius behind two of the most popular anime and manga series today.

Creative mind behind Mob Psycho 100 launches new battle fantasy manga in November

ONE’s new manga, titled Versus, is set to debut on November 26, 2022, in the next issue of Kodansha’s Shonen Sirius magazine. The announcement was made in the December issue of the Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine. Additionally, it was also shared as an advertisement page that featured some of the characters.

The story is described as being set in a fantasy world invaded by demons, who have oppressed humans for hundreds of years since their emergence. The demons are led by one Dark Lord and 47 generals, with the humans having gathered 47 heroes to lead them in a desperate battle for survival.

No other additional information is available on the manga series as of this article’s writing. However, based on the aforementioned advertisement page, it seems set to introduce a wide cast of characters of various races and origins for its protagonist group. The series also appears to carry some classic battle shonen tropes based on this advertisement page.

Artist Kyotaro Azuma, likely the manga’s illustrator based on his attachment to the series, previously drew The King of Fighters: A New Beginning in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket application. The series launched in January 2018 and ended in September 2020, with Seven Seas currently releasing an English translation of the series.

ONE has, as discussed above, previously published the One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 manga series. The former was launched in 2012 on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday publication before being moved to their Manga ONE app in 2014. Mob Psycho 100 ended serialization in December 2017 with 16 volumes total.

One-Punch Man, a joint effort between author ONE and illustrator Yusuke Murata, was originally launched in 2012 on Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump website. The series is a remake of ONE’s original web manga of the same name, which ONE both authored and illustrated himself. Fans have particularly praised the manga version of the series for Murata’s artwork.

