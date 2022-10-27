One Piece Chapter 1065’s latest hint may tease shocking outcome for Law vs. Blackbeard

With the release week of One Piece Chapter 1065 still a few days away, hints and spoilers are being released at a snail’s pace for the upcoming issue. While the spoiler delay is to be expected, many fans are shocked to see such sparing hints for the issue thus far. Typically speaking, a break week sees hints drop during the break week as a build-up to the release week spoilers.

Unfortunately, this break week hasn’t been quite as productive with hints as the past break weeks have been. Thankfully, one key One Piece Chapter 1065 hint was released on October 26, 2022, which may bring some clarity to the upcoming issue’s events.

Latest One Piece Chapter 1065 hint could spell doom for Law vs. Blackbeard

As mentioned above, a recently released hint for One Piece Chapter 1065 may indicate some startling events to take place in the upcoming issue. The hint, posted by the reputable series news reporter @OP_NEWS2022, says:

“the Emperors are the ones who reign in the sea!! What kind of shocking incident happens…!?”

In the current storyline, the only Yonkos doing anything of great interest in the current landscape and immediate future are Buggy the Clown and Blackbeard. Buggy has the Cross Guild going for him, whereas Blackbeard is actively fighting Trafalgar D. Water Law somewhere on the New World sea currently.

While the Cross Guild is an interesting, engaging, exciting, and influential group, Oda seems to be finished with their role in the story for now. Although the group is undoubtedly set to make many more appearances by the end of the series, they seem to be taking a backseat to other, more pressing matters at the moment.

Thus, the Yonko most likely being referenced in the hint is Blackbeard, who is actively squaring off against Trafalgar Law. While Chapter 1064 left fans on a cliffhanger about this fight, the final moments that they did see, seemed to suggest that Blackbeard was set to launch a strong counterattack on Law.

With this in mind, the “shocking incident” which the hint discusses just might be Law's defeat, which would result in at least his Road Poneglyphs being taken by Blackbeard. There’s also the more likely than not possibility of Blackbeard taking Law’s Devil Fruit, the Op-Op Fruit, and its powers as well.

This would not only give Blackbeard access to one of the most powerful Devil Fruits in the series, but also all the perks and uses that come with possessing it. For example, Blackbeard can now have the Perpetual Youth Surgery performed on him, essentially making him immortal as far as fans are currently aware.

There’s also the hidden use it has regarding Mariejois’ “treasure” which Doflamingo first teased during the Dressrosa arc. Although fans don’t quite know what the treasure is or how the Op-Op Fruit can be used with it, many agree that this is likely to become an important plot point by the series’ end. Blackbeard being able to use said treasure may greatly alter its impact on the story.

However, this is all speculation, with One Piece Chapter 1065 not even having spoilers available as of this article’s writing. While break weeks can be frustrating, fans will just have to accept that no concrete information about One Piece Chapter 1065 will be available for roughly the next week.

