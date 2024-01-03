Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 series confirms release date for first film with teaser trailer

On January 3, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 unveiled a new teaser trailer and key visual for the series. The short clip revealed that the anime will be released in seven chapters or movies, beginning with the first film, Dark Invasion, on July 19, 2024. Details regarding staff have also been unveiled.

Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 is a remake project of the Space Battleship Yamato franchise, drawing inspiration from the Be Forever Yamato 1980 movie. Additionally, it includes elements from the critically acclaimed film Space Battleship Yamato III.

Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 is set to premiere on July 19, 2024, with the first film, The Dark Invasion

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 anime project released a promotional video and key visual to announce the anime's premiere date. According to the announcement, the anime will be released in seven movies/chapters, starting with Dark Invasion on July 19, 2024.

Produced by studio MOTHER, the 30-second teaser trailer captures the mood and tension of the anime with the visuals of spaceships and galactic warfare. Additionally, the short clip features the beloved characters Susumu Kodai and Sasha Kodai.

The key visual for Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 anime (Image via Studio MOTHER)

Besides the promotional video, a teaser visual for the Chapter One: Dark Invasion film, the first part of the Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 series, has been unveiled. The renowned mangaka Kiya Asamiya designed the illustration, which pays homage to a visual for the Forever Yamato film released in 1980.

As stated earlier, all seven chapters of the sci-fi anime will be screened nationwide, beginning with the Dark Invasion on July 19, 2024. The release dates for the remaining chapters or movies will be notified later.

Susumu Kodai, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via Studio MOTHER)

Details regarding the anime's main staff have also been announced along with the promotional video and key visual. Naomichi Yamato is at the helm of affairs at Studio MOTHER, with Harutoshi Fukui joining the staff as the supervising director, head writer, and scriptwriter.

Hideki Oka returns to co-write the series' scripts, while Nobuteru Yuki is set to premise his role as the character designer. Junichiro Tamamori, Yasushi Ishizu, and Mika Akitaka are listed as mecha designers, while Hiroyuki Goto joins the staff as CG producer.

Tomohiro Yoshida, renowned for his contributions to Brave Witches and other titles, is listed as the sound director, while Shosuek Uechi is in charge of CG direction. Akira Miyagawa also returns to compose the anime's music with Shu Kanematsu.

The spaceships, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via Studio MOTHER)

Hiroshi Miyagawa, better known as Akira-san's late father and the original Space Battleship Yamato composer, is also credited for Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 anime.

During a prior event, the anime's supervising director, Harutoshi Fukui, mentioned that the upcoming project would be 26 episodes long. Additionally, he confirmed that the anime's narrative will commence from 2207 and will not directly time skip to 3199.

