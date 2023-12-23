Black Clover and Bleach make it into Shonen Jump app's 2023 most-read list

Black Clover and Bleach have become incredibly popular lately, earning spots on the list of the most widely read manga series of 2023 on the Shonen Jump app. Fans were thrilled when the anticipated list was revealed on December 21, 2023, creating a huge wave of excitement.

Shonen Jump, a known publisher of manga, offers exclusive access to these beloved titles through its dedicated app. It's important to note that this list is specific to the Shonen Jump app only and doesn't include data from the Manga Plus website or app.

Asta from the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Alongside titles like Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and One Piece, Black Clover and Bleach manga have made their way onto this list, proudly demonstrating their enduring popularity and dedicated fan bases.

Although specific readership numbers or rankings are not disclosed, the inclusion of these much-loved anime series in this list proves their status as established franchises. It highlights the unwavering enthusiasm of fans who eagerly await each chapter and immerse themselves in the captivating worlds created by their mangaka.

What makes Black Clover and Bleach manga series so Popular?

Kurosaki Ichigo from Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans' interest in both anime series can be attributed to many factors. The anticipation surrounding the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War arc has reignited excitement among long-time fans. Those who have been following Ichigo Kurosaki's journey and his bond with his friends are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this storyline.

The animated adaptation effectively brings to life the battles, intricate plot twists, and well-developed characters, further solidifying Bleach's dedicated fanbase.

A still from the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moreover, the release of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie in 2023 has added a layer of excitement for fans. The film promises an experience that allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in Asta's thrilling adventures alongside his companions on the silver screen.

With its captivating animation, exhilarating action sequences, and compelling storytelling, the Black Clover movie has deeply resonated with audiences and solidified the series' position as a must-follow manga series.

Final Thoughts

A screenshot from the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The list of most-read series on the Shonen Jump app shows how popular the two anime series still are. Fans are excited to read the chapters, as they love the captivating stories, interesting characters, and amazing artwork.

The anime adaptation of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War arc as well as the release of the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King film have increased reader engagement and expanded the fanbases.