Black Clover manga returns from hiatus with a time-skip, spoilers confirm

With the series returning on July 31, Black Clover spoilers leaked today have confirmed that there will be a time-skip between chapters 331 and 332. An image of the preview page from issue 34 was leaked today, also confirming that the series returns in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 35.

Needless to say, the fandom has gone into theory-creation mode ever since the time-skip was confirmed, and while there have been numerous jokes about whether Asta will grow taller, the main concern remains Lucius Zogratis.

Black Clover spoilers confirm a one-year Time-Skip in the final arc

Shonenleaks

"Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" Black Clover Manga Final Arc/Saga:"Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" #BCSpoilers Black Clover Manga Final Arc/Saga: "Those who become the Strongest Wizard King" #BCSpoilers https://t.co/8gVw9tOiz4

The Black Clover spoiler is actually the preview from WSJ issue 34, where the tentative name of the final arc has been announced alongside a short description of what to expect from chapter 332. The preview read

“Black Clover Manga Final Arc: Those who become the Strongest Wizard King.”

Alongside this, the transcript states that a little over a year after the battle with Lucifero, Asta and others are summoned by the wizard king. The preview also confirms a center color page in Black Clover chapter 332.

Shonenleaks

A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? Black Clover Ch-332 Preview:A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? #BCSpoilers Black Clover Ch-332 Preview: A little over a year after the fierce battle. Asta and others are summoned!? #BCSpoilers https://t.co/2lRN1Gmh4R

The image accompanying the announcement is clearly from previous chapters, and while fans are jokingly wondering whether Asta has gotten any taller now that he is almost 19 years old, the curiosity about the new designs of the three central characters runs wild. Not only Asta, but Yuno and Noelle have also gone through a tumultuous time in their fights against Zenon and Vanica, respectively.

Chief issues regarding the time skip

Hikari Suzuki

Luciu Zogratis this man is going to be the greatest villian ever he kept pretending to be kid Julius for over a year & gods knows what he did with Lucifero's heart. Metting Asta & the others for something like nothing happend he is a pure evil he surpassed Aizen Luciu Zogratis this man is going to be the greatest villian ever he kept pretending to be kid Julius for over a year & gods knows what he did with Lucifero's heart. Metting Asta & the others for something like nothing happend he is a pure evil he surpassed Aizen #BCspoilersLuciu Zogratis this man is going to be the greatest villian ever he kept pretending to be kid Julius for over a year & gods knows what he did with Lucifero's heart. Metting Asta & the others for something like nothing happend he is a pure evil he surpassed Aizen 😈 https://t.co/JYHMgmBPbB

The key concern with the description of the time skip lies in the fact that apparently, Lucius Zogratis is still masquerading as the wizard king Julius Novachrono. Not only does this entail him having to justify Damnatio Kira’s murder, but he will also have to return to either his child form or his adult form. Additionally, there remains the question of Adrammelech’s presence and Lucifero’s heart. Whatever Lucius may have done with the heart, it surely spells doom for Asta and others.

There also remains the issue of Asta’s control over Devil Union and anti-magic. Presumably, a year would be long enough for Nacht, who had traveled back to the Clover Kingdom with the rest of the Black Bulls at the end of Black Clover chapter 331, to train Asta in Devil Possession. Additionally, with the knowledge of who Licita was, Asta should have grown closer to Liebe as well.

Many have theorized that Black Clover chapter 332 will start with Yuno and Asta getting promotions in their respective squads, with new members added to the cast. It is unclear if William will be able to return to his position as the captain of Golden Dawn, leading readers to speculate that Yuno might inherit the position.

Carlos Adolfo

If ASTA is as Tall as Yami I'm going to have a breakdown.

Also if a year passed shouldn't there have been a new entrance exam? We might get new Black Bulls

Lucius kept going as Mini Julius and planned for a Year🤐 #BCspoilers Soo if a Year Passed Asta ,Noelle ,Yuno are 18. 🥹If ASTA is as Tall as Yami I'm going to have a breakdown.Also if a year passed shouldn't there have been a new entrance exam? We might get new Black BullsLucius kept going as Mini Julius and planned for a Year🤐 #BCspoilers Soo if a Year Passed Asta ,Noelle ,Yuno are 18. 🥹If ASTA is as Tall as Yami I'm going to have a breakdown.😩Also if a year passed shouldn't there have been a new entrance exam? We might get new Black Bulls👀Lucius kept going as Mini Julius and planned for a Year🤐 https://t.co/GCI9gUOyJx

Fans have long since predicted that the series may end with Asta and Yuno both becoming Wizard Kings, but of the Clover and Spade Kingdoms, respectively. Readers will have to wait for 10 more days to see whether this prediction comes true or not.

