Black Clover chapter 331: Lucius Zogratis revealed, Tabata takes a hiatus as the Final Act begins

Black Clover chapter 331 confirmed the identity of Lucius Zogratis, the fourth Zogratis brother. This fact alone has awed readers, but Tabata also confirmed the “clock theory” popular in the fandom during the Lucifero fight.

However, Tabata has also announced that he will be taking a long break to prepare for the Final Act. While there is no set a date for the manga’s return from this hiatus, the editorial department of Weekly Shonen Jump has announced at the end of Black Clover chapter 331 that it will take approximately three months.

Black Clover chapter 331 reveals Julius Novachrono to be Lucius Zogratis: Final Act will resume after a 3-months hiatus

Adrammelech flew off with Lucifero’s heart after the battle in the last chapter. Fuelled by Charmy’s food, Mimosa healed Nacht and Yami. While he was unconscious, Yami failed to hear Charlotte’s confession to him. Nacht resolved to go home with his Squad.

Black Clover chapter 331 is titled “And Time Starts to Move.”

Yuno meets his mother

Black Clover chapter 331 starts with Nacht telling Yuno that there is someone he has to meet. Queen Ciel Grinberryall, the de facto ruler of the Spade Kingdom and Yuno’s mother, is revealed to be alive.

After a tearful reunion, the Queen and the Spade officials request Yuno to stay with them and help rebuild their Kingdom. Yuno comments that while he might do so in the future, he still has duties to the Clover kingdom and his vow with Asta, whom he calls his “clover family.”

Elsewhere, Asta now knows that Licita was his mother and thanks Liebe for letting him know that his mother loved him. Asta and Yuno reaffirm their wish to be the Wizard King, but Asta recognizes that he will have to prove Liebe’s innocence to Damnatio Kira.

The fourth Zogratis brother

Back in the Clover Kingdom, Wizard King Julius Novachrono thanks Marx for the report on Spade. Julius has been unsettled by a feeling of dread ever since the emergence of the Qilphoth. Damnatio Kira seeks an audience with him, informing him that the research has dug up information about devil hosts from 20 years ago.

Megicula was never a part of the Qilphoth line-up. Three supreme devils had ruled the Underworld: the Gravity Devil Lucifero, the Spatial Devil Beelzebub, and the Time Devil Astaroth. Damnatio concludes that Astaroth must have given his position to Megicula before he disappeared from the Underworld.

Damnatio says that the only person who has used Time Magic is Julius, who realizes that a different motive has always fueled his actions. He begs Damnatio to stop him from harming anyone, but a dark figure breaks out o0f Julius, killing Damnatio. Julius’s coverless Grimoire settles into a Spade grimoire.

Adrammelech appears and addresses this person as Lucius Zogratis and reports that it all went according to plan. Lucius smiles and declares, “the time has come.”

Observation

Julius/Lucius kept rewinding time whenever someone got killed, keeping them all alive in a fight they should have lost regardless. Hes been using them to eliminate the top devils and acquire Lucifero's heart

Black Clover chapter 331 focuses on the clock tower, confirming the theory that Lucius has been rewinding time and bringing everyone back from the dead until he achieves the desired outcome. This explains the simplicity and suddenness of the Lucifero fight. It is impossible to speculate how many times Asta and his comrades died and how many times Lucius brought them back.

In hindsight, all of Julius’s actions seem suspicious, and recruiting William and Yami seems precisely calculated. It is unclear from Black Clover chapter 331 whether Julius was a façade or an alter ego, but it can be said for certain that he possessed a consciousness of his own. However, Lucius seems to be awake and in control.

It is also undisclosed whether Yuno will return to the Clover Kingdom, but given the circumstances, it is likely that Yuno and Asta will take the last stand against the former Wizard King.

