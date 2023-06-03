Black Clover movie confirmed to show Asta and Noelle team-up

With the recent release of character previews for the upcoming Black Clover movie, fans' excitement is reaching an all-time high. After a delay from the original March 31, 2023, release date, fans are finally within two weeks of the film’s release, set to debut worldwide on Netflix on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Daylight Time.

However, the film is first scheduled for a Japanese theatrical run rather than premiering on Netflix. While it’s unknown if the Black Clover movie will make its way to Netflix after the theatrical run ends, what’s clear is that a different approach is being taken for its domestic Japanese distribution.

In addition to the internationally released trailer and character previews, recent days have seen the Black Clover movie run television advertisements on Japanese networks. One such recent advertisement has made its way to Twitter, piquing the interest of international fans and further increasing the hype for the film.

Black Clover movie’s local Japanese television ads have made international fans even more excited for the film

Zeus @Promithean11 They’re really going all out releasing quite a bit of new footage. Only 14 days left They’re really going all out releasing quite a bit of new footage. Only 14 days left 🔥 https://t.co/jICtbROyf8

The latest Japanese television ad for the Black Clover movie appears to be roughly 2 minutes in length and posted to Twitter in two parts by user @Promithean11 (Zeus). The advertisement opens up with a focus on Konrad Leto, Funnybunny, Jester, and Edward - the former Wizard Kings who are the film’s antagonists.

Various Magic Knight Squad Captains and members are seen fighting off the Wizard Kings, seemingly overwhelmed by them despite a numbers advantage. Asta is then seen taking care of some cannon fodder, appearing to be Funnybunny’s recently revealed magic chess piece soldiers whom she can create via her magic.

The trailer continues in this nature for a bit, seeing various Captains team up against former Wizard Kings. Yuno then appears, taking on former Wizard King Jester all by himself. Noelle then makes her presence, who is known by using her Sea Dragon’s Roar spell on a chess piece soldier, assisting Asta in the process.

Zeus @Promithean11 Asta and Noelle finally teaming up!!! I’ve missed them so much Asta and Noelle finally teaming up!!! I’ve missed them so much 😭 https://t.co/UbJ0Xj1Twh

This starts the two’s team up, which is what fans are particularly excited about from the preview. While the scene of them fighting together quickly passes to show Asta fighting Jester as the available footage for the advertisement ends, fans are excited to know that the two will be teaming up.

The entire advertisement suggests that the fights in the Black Clover movie will be a predominantly team effort rather than seeing Asta, Yuno, and the Black Bulls carry the fight. This is an exciting change, with many fans fearing that many of the Clover Kingdom’s most talented fighters would be left in the dust for the looming fight.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes