Black Clover chapter 361: Major spoilers to expect

With author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s series having been on break this week, fans are set to enter the release week for Black Clover chapter 361 in just a matter of days. Likewise, this will mark the start of the series’ spoiler process, which fans have been feverishly waiting for since chapter 360 came to a shocking end.

Unfortunately, there are still several days before even the release week is at hand for Black Clover chapter 361, let alone the beginning of the issue’s spoiler process. Barring a suddenly announced break week, which has yet to come to pass as of this article’s writing, fans can expect spoilers for the upcoming issue to begin releasing this coming Wednesday.

However, for many fans, this is still much too far to go without any news, information, or hints on Black Clover chapter 361’s highly anticipated events. While no seemingly legitimate spoilers are currently available, there are a few likely routes that fans can expect the upcoming release to take, given the current state of the series.

Black Clover chapter 361 likely to hone in on one of three major fights

First and foremost, Black Clover chapter 361 has three distinct routes it will most likely take. The first would be a continued focus on Yuno Grinberryall versus Lucius Zogratis. The second would be a shift back in perspective to the start of Noelle Silva’s fight versus her mother, Acier Silva. The third and final most likely route is to shift back to Mereoleona Vermillion as she struggles against Moris Libardirt.

The first route is undoubtedly one of the more exciting prospects in terms of what’s most likely to happen in the coming issue. To see Yuno continue to match and even possibly surpass Lucius in every aspect of combat would be a fantastic sight. While this would likely be the focus of the issue’s first half, the second half could see Lucius begin regaining control.

One key reason why Black Clover chapter 361 may see this happen is that Lucius has still yet to use the Gravity Magic he has as a Paladin who has had Lucifero incarnated into him. While Time Magic can’t be used inside of Yuno’s Never-Never Land spell, Gravity Magic should be fair game. This may allow Lucius to take back control of the fight, possibly also paving the way for Asta’s reappearance.

If the issue instead focuses on Noelle and Acier Silva’s fight, fans can expect to get a good look at how Noelle’s Water Magic and Acier’s Steel Magic matchup. This is something at the forefront of fans' minds considering that water is the main catalyst in causing steel to rust, and Tabata would do well to address this at the onset of their fight.

That being said, it’s unlikely that Black Clover chapter 361 and future issues will see Noelle get an inherent, insurmountable advantage as a result. After all, Mereoleona had a type advantage yet still could never defeat her mentor Acier. Likewise, the opening scenes of the two’s fight will likely establish what Acier is doing to overcome a type disadvantage in such a dominant way.

The third route is also the most enigmatic, as it's difficult to predict exactly how Mereoleona’s fight with Moris will continue. While the aforementioned two have clear routes that can be taken to shake things up and establish key facts, Mereoleona versus Moris doesn’t have that liberty. If this fight does become the next issue’s main focus, fans can expect to see Mereoleona continue to struggle, likely discovering some sort of victorious opportunity at the issue’s end.

A fourth possibility, albeit one which seems wholly unlikely as of this article’s writing, is Black Clover chapter 361 focusing on Yami Sukehiro versus Morgen Faust. While this is certainly one of the more exciting and emotionally driven fights currently taking place, Tabata is also seemingly avoiding it for now.

Resultantly, it seems likely that he’ll continue to avoid it until Nacht Faust, Morgen’s brother, also shows up on the battlefield. Considering how intertwined the pasts of Nacht, Morgen, and Yami are, this is undoubtedly the right decision. Likewise, given that Asta is also yet to appear on the battlefield, their two appearances will likely coincide with one another.

