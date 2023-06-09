Black Clover movie plot and stills leaked in novel format

The Black Clover movie, titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, is set to be released on June 16, 2023. However, some of the film's clips have recently been leaked in a novel format, leaving fans surprised. The movie has already been delayed a couple of times because of COVID-19 in Japan, as the film was originally set for release on March 31.

Black Clover is one of the most popular manga and anime series out there at the moment because of its strong lead in Asta, the effective magic system, simple yet effective arcs, and great fighting scenes. The recent leaks show the kind of demand that the franchise is currently enjoying.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Black Clover movie and the series as a whole.

There have been leaks of the Black Clover movie before its release on June 16

I'm reading the novelisation version of the Black Clover movie. If you don't want to know anything about the plot, please leave the internet in a few hours.

The Black Clover movie, Sword of the Wizard King, is going to be released on June 16, 2023, but it has already received some leaks in novel format. This has generated a lot of interest and controversy due to the movie not being out yet.

The film itself has had a very rocky journey ever since it was announced back on March 28, 2021. While it was initially set to be released back on March 31, 2023, it has been delayed because of COVID-19-related problems in Japan.

However, the leaks in novel format, in a way, have helped with the film’s hype and are bound to generate a lot more discussions in the coming weeks, especially after the movie is released.

Can Asta and his friends put an end to Conrad?

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

The movie coming to Netflix on June 16!



Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

The movie coming to Netflix on June 16!

Asta, the story’s protagonist, is a young man with no abilities for magic in a world filled with it. He, along with his rival Yuno, has to deal with a lot of enemies and challenges while they work their way to becoming the highest position of power in the mage circles, the Wizard King.

However, during the events of the Black Clover movie, one of the predecessors of the current Wizard King, Conrad Leto, is brought back to life. He had fallen from grace during his lifetime and was sealed away by his people, but now that he has returned, he decides to revive three other former Wizard Kings, which sets in motion the main plot of the story.

It is up to Asta and his friends to put an end to Conrad and his evil ways. The Black Clover movie is set to be released on Netflix in Japan and internationally at the same time.

