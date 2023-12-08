Black Clover's Yami Sukehiro joins Bikkuri-men anime cast

On Thursday, December 7, the official website of Bikkuri-Men anime announced the voice cast member for Super Devil who appeared in the 10th episode. The character is voiced by Junichi Suwabe, who previously voiced Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover.

Bikkuri-Men is an original anime by Japan-based confectionery maker Lotte. The anime is based on its Bikkuriman line of wafer snacks and sees the characters from its stickers come to life. The series was announced back in April and premiered in October.

Bikkuri-men announces voice cast member for Super Devil

Super Devil as seen in the anime series (Image via Lespirit)

Bikkuri-men episode 10 saw the arrival of Super Devil. With that, the anime's official website announced the voice actor for the character. Super Devil was voiced by Junichi Suwabe.

The voice actor previously voiced Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover, Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, Shoei Barou in Blue Lock, Daiki Aomine in Kuroko's Basketball, and Shota Aizawa from My Hero Academia.

Super Devil as seen in the anime series (Image via Lespirit)

The character had once led the demon army by the Black Commandment. However, after Maria was ousted by the civil war, Super Devil lost his body. Following that, he was resurrected in the present day by Maris and Peter to serve a special purpose.

Even Junichi Suwabe expressed his excitement for playing such a character, hoping to do justice to Super Devil and his world.

What is Bikkuri-men anime about?

Yamato as seen in the anime series (Image via Lespirit)

Bikkuri-men is an original anime produced to promote Lotte's Bikkuriman line of wafers snacks. The characters that feature in the series are the ones that appear on the collectible stickers packaged with the snacks.

The story is set in a world where Bikkuri-Man stickers are very valuable. Their valuation is so high that they get transported through cash transport vehicles. In addition, there was also a famous robbery case that took place one year before the plot of the story. It was called the "300 million Bikkuri-Man sticker case."

Ushiwaka as seen in the anime series (Image via Lespirit)

The story follows the series protagonist Yamato, a high-school delivery part-timer. He gets involved in a battle over stickers between two competing convenience stores - The Angel Mart and The Devil Store. The Angel Mart was owned by the Phoenix store manager which sold the famous easy-to-use glitter stickers. Meanwhile, the Devil Store also attempts to attract Bikkuri-Man fans to their store. With that, former comrades are divided into allies and foes.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.