Sukuna's VA from Jujutsu Kaisen gets cast in the Barbie movie as Ken

Junichi Suwabe, the Japanese voice actor who voiced Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, has been selected to voice Ken in the upcoming Japanese dubbed version of the film Barbie. This casting decision is highly suitable as Suwabe's deep and charming voice perfectly aligns with Ken's character.
Barbie, the upcoming American live-action film, is based on the widely known Mattel doll franchise. In this exciting production, Margot Robbie portrays Barbie while Ryan Gosling takes on the role of Ken. The film is skillfully directed by Greta Gerwig and written by both Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The movie will hit the big screen on July 21, 2023.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's voice actor to voice Ken in the Japanese dub of Barbie
Junichi Suwabe, a Japanese voice actor and singer, is well-established in the industry. His affiliation with Haikyō has contributed to his recognition. Suwabe's deep and powerful voice has garnered him immense popularity in the realm of anime, video games, and tokusatsu. Some of his most notable roles include:
- Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen
- Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez in Bleach
- Victor Nikiforov in Yuri!!! on ICE
- Freed Justine in Fairy Tail
- Archer in Fate/stay night
- Ren Jinguji in Uta no Prince-sama
- Undertaker in Black Butler
- Leone Abbacchio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
- Daiki Aomine in Kuroko's Basketball
People eagerly anticipate Suwabe's performance and how it will compare to the English dub voiced by Ryan Gosling. The contrasting portrayals of the same character in two different languages is an intriguing aspect that fans are particularly interested in. Additionally, viewers are curious about how Suwabe will handle Ken's comedic moments.
Junichi Suwabe's work as Sukuna
Sukuna, the main antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, possesses a sadistic personality and a penchant for violence. This powerful curse was sealed within the body of Yuji Itadori. Renowned for his immense strength, Sukuna can even overcome the most formidable jujutsu sorcerers with ease.
Junichi Suwabe's portrayal of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen is simply exceptional. He skillfully embodies Sukuna's sadistic nature, showcasing his love for violence with utmost precision. Moreover, Suwabe effortlessly conveys the sheer power that emanates from Sukuna. It is undeniable that Suwabe's performance as Sukuna stands out as one of the highlights of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Jujutsu Kaisen fandom reacts to Suwabe voicing Ken from Barbie
The announcement that Junichi Suwabe will be voicing Ken in the Japanese dub of Barbie stirred excitement among fans on Twitter. While many praised his upcoming role, others found the contrast between Suwabe's previous characters, such as the sadistic Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, and the more wholesome portrayal of Ken, to be amusing.
Fans eagerly anticipate Junichi Suwabe's performance as Ken in the Japanese dub of Barbie. Their excitement stems from the belief that both his and the original actors' portrayals will be exceptional, heightening their anticipation for this production.
