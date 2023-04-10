Black Clover surprises fans with new project ahead of movie launch

Black Clover’s first-ever movie, Sword of the Wizard King, is set to receive a light novel adaptation, surprising the entire fanbase. The light novel will be making its debut on June 9, 2023, one week prior to the release of the movie.

Usually, anime movies tend to be adaptations of existing light novels, but in this case, it is the other way around. The announcement also stated that this would be the fastest novelization at Shueisha Mirai Bunko.

The fanbase is now excited to watch their favorite characters on the big screen since the last episode of the series was released on March 30, 2021.

Conrad Leto will be the primary antagonist in the Black Clover movie

Even with the little information we have at this point, it is safe to say that the movie will shine its spotlight on Asta, Yuno Grinberryall, Yami Sukehiro, and Julius Novachrono. The antagonists of the show will be the former Wizard Kings that the aforementioned characters will fight against.

Conrad Leto will be the primary antagonist of the movie. He was the former Wizard King who Julius Novachrono replaced upon his ascension to the throne. Members of the Black Bulls squad will be summoned again, putting their skills to the test as they fight to safeguard the Clover Kingdom.

Status of the Black Clover series

Asta as seen in the Black Clover series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Black Clover manga is progressing at a steady rate, with a new chapter scheduled to release on April 17, 2023. So far, the series has released 356 chapters spanning 11 story arcs.

Magic Knights Entrance Arc: Chapters 1-10

Dungeon Exploration Arc: Chapters 11-21

Royal Capital Assault Arc: Chapters 22-37

Eye of the Midnight Sun Encounter Arc: Chapters 38-56

Seabed Temple Arc: Chapters 57-74

Witches' Forest Arc: Chapters 74-101

Royal Knights Arc: Chapters 102-149

Elf Reincarnation Arc: Chapters 150-228

Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle Arc: Chapters 229-260

Spade Kingdom Raid Arc: Chapters 261-331

Arc 11: Chapters 332-356 [contd.]

The Black Clover anime has been on hold for quite some time now. The series has released a total of 170 episodes, with the last one marking the beginning of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

This episode was released on March 30, 2021. Since the studio is focused on making the movie, the anime will be on a hiatus for a tad bit longer. One of the primary reasons for this was the insufficient content in the source material since the anime caught up to the manga chapters.

However, the manga has progressed quite a bit and Studio Pierrot has a decent amount of content to work with.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes