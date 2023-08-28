Bleach Brave Souls reveals new Avatars of Bambietta and Quilge Opie

At the Bankai Livestream held on August 27, 2023, at 8 pm JST on YouTube, Bleach Brave Souls unveiled its new characters for its End of the Month banner starting from August 31 onwards. The livestream showcased brand new designs of the popular Sternritters, Bambietta Basterbine, and Quilge Opie from Bleach.

Notably, this is the first time that Quilge Opie will be available as a playable character in this Bleach game. Apart from the two Sternritters, Quilge, and Bambietta, the upcoming banner, titled "Thousand Year Blood War Invasion: Zenith Summons," will also see Ebern. Moreover, Bleach Brave Souls has also revealed the details regarding the official gameplay and skillsets of these characters.

The latest Bankai Livestream held by Bleach Brave Souls on August 27, 2023, saw the release of three new characters for the game's end-of-the-month banner, including two most popular Sternritters, Bambietta Basterbine and Quilge Opie. Additionally, Ebern, the Arrancar from the Bleach TYBW anime was also introduced as a playable character.

Many Japanese voice actors from the Bleach TYBW anime appeared as guests in the latest Bankai Livestream, namely, Masakazu Morita (Ichigo Kurosaki), Ryotaro Okiyaku (Byakuya Kuchiki), Noriyaki Sugiyama (Uryu Ishdia), and Tetsu Inada (Sajin Komamura).

Notably, the in-game news, as well as an official YouTube video from Bleach Brave Souls channel has delineated the gameplay and skillsets of the characters in question. According to the in-game details, Bambietta Basterbine (Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 version) is a Technique Ranged Strong Attack character with a burn ailment on all of her attacks.

She also comes with a new barrage-type attack on her Strong Attack 2. She's an excellent character for PVE content with her Frenzy+2, Status Ailment Spiritual Pressure Boost +80%, and more skills. This version of Bambietta can also pierce through her opponents with the Sharpshooter skill.

Bambietta as seen in BBS (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

On the other hand, Quilge Opie is an Arrancar killer, Heart attribute, Meele strong attack character, with a drain on all of his attacks. He also has Frenzy +2, Rampage +2%, Status Ailment Spiritual Pressure Boost +80%, and other skills.

Lastly, Ebern (Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 version) is a power attribute, a ranged strong attack character, with a lacerate on all of his attacks. He'll be useful for farming, as he has Technique Link Slot Potions +5 soul trait, and farming skills such as Crystal/Jewel Drop +50%, Technique Droplets +10, Coin Drop +70%, and Technique Droplet Drop +30%.

Quilge Opie as seen in BBS (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

Bleach fans who want to get these featured characters have to summon them using the in-game currency, known as orbs. Bleach Brave Souls is a top-rated Bleach game where the iconic Bleach characters can be played. Recently, the game celebrated its 8th Anniversary on July 23, 2023.

About Tite Kubo's Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, Bleach is known as one of the Big Three shonen manga series of all time. The Bleach manga was first published on August 7, 2001, in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. 74 Tankobon volumes collected 686 chapters of the manga.

Later, Bleach manga inspired an anime adaptation under the production of Studio Pierrot, and released on October 5, 2004. The latest Bleach TYBW anime sees the anime adaptation of the beloved Thousand Year Blood-War arc of the manga.

