Bleach fans start a war between Rukia's Bankai and Kenpachi's Nozarashi after Thousand Year Blood-War episode 20

The latest episode of the Bleach anime, specifically Thousand Year Blood War episode 20, has ignited a fierce debate on Twitter among fans who support either Rukia Kuchiki or Kenpachi Zaraki. Enthusiasts of the series have taken to Twitter to compare two formidable abilities showcased in the show—Rukia's Bankai and Kenpachi's Nozarashi. This online clash began following the release of episode 20 from the Thousand Year Blood-War arc in Bleach.
In the previous two episodes of the anime series, the spotlight was on two characters who exhibited their extraordinary abilities. Rukia possesses an icy power known as Sode no Shirayuki, capable of bringing forth an everlasting winter. On the other hand, Kenpachi wields Nozarashi, a formidable force that can slice through anything in its path.
Fans of Bleach have, for a long time, engaged in ongoing debates regarding the superior ability between the two characters, Rukia and Kenpachi. Interestingly, the recent episodes of the Thousand Year Blood-War arc have revitalized this discussion.
Bleach TYBW episode 20 sparks fandom war on X on the superiority of Rukia's Bankai or Kenpachi's Nozarashi
Episode 19 of the anime showcased Rukia unleashing her powerful Bankai, Hakka no Togame, while in episode 20, Kenpachi wields his shikai, Nozarashi. These developments have led to the breaking out of a fandom war on social media, with fans contesting the superiority of one over the other.
When Rukia Kuchiki activates Hakka no Togame, her hair and body transform into a striking white color, while she adorns a pure white kimono reminiscent of the mythical Yuki-onna (snow woman) from Japanese folklore. This bankai significantly extends the range of Rukia's absolute zero powers, amplifying their impact on her surroundings.
Rukia possesses not only her bankai but also impressive skills in Kido. However, her true strength lies within her zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki. This formidable weapon takes the form of a long, slender blade adorned with a white hilt and guard. In addition to this, Rukia wields Tsugi-no-Mai, Hakuren, a technique that involves drawing a circle before unleashing four powerful stabs into the ground. The result is a colossal avalanche of frigid air and ice.
When episode 20 of Bleach TYBW was released, fans instantly took to X (formerly Twitter) and compared it with the previous episode. While the reviews were mixed, some fans were more inclined towards supporting Kuchiki Rukia's Bankai revelation.
Meanwhile, Nozarashi is the name of Kenpachi Zaraki's Zanpakuto. It serves as his weapon in the anime and manga series Bleach. Kenpachi Zaraki, the captain of the 11th Division within the Gotei 13, is renowned for his love of battle and strong conviction that injury and death are inevitable consequences for a worthy fight.
Nozarashi allows Zaraki to channel his immense spiritual energy into his sword. This formidable power grants him the capability to effortlessly slice through nearly any obstacle. In episode 20 of the Thousand Year Blood-War arc, Kenpachi unleashes his shikai, Nozarashi, with devastating effect to overcome his adversary, Guenael Lee.
After last week's episode glorified Kuchiki Rukia's Bankai, this week's episode took the fandom by storm after Zaraki appeared with an insane powerup. Fans have been longing to see this version of his ever since Part 2 began, and it is now finally here. As expected, the animation didn't dissapoint fans.
The ongoing Twitter debate between fans of Rukia's Bankai and Kenpachi's Nozarashi showcases the immense popularity of the anime series Bleach and the unwavering passion of its dedicated fanbase. Both abilities exhibit extraordinary power, yet possess their own distinct strengths and weaknesses.
Ultimately, determining which ability reigns supreme remains a subjective matter, sparking continued discussions among fans that are bound to persist for years to come.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.