Bleach TYBW episode 20 preview hints at Zaraki Kenpachi's return

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 20. The episode, titled I Am The Edge, is set to be released on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, following which, it will be available on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ichigo begin his descent to the Soul Society. Elsewhere, Rukia Kuchiki confronted Sternritter "F" Äs Nödt and defeated him after revealing her Shikai and Bankai. Around the same time, Yachiru and Isane were attacked by a Sternritter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 20 preview hints at Yachiru and Isane facing Guenael Lee

Sternritter V Guenael Lee as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 20 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 20, titled I Am The Edge, will most likely see the episode pick up from the events in the previous episode. Sternritter V Guenael Lee was seen attacking Squad 4 Lieutenant Isane Kotetsu and Squad 11 Lieutenant Yachiru Kusajishi.

Yachiru Kusajishi as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 20 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, the entire scene seemed odd, as despite hitting the Sternritter, Yachiru seemed to have forgotten whom she was after.

As per the preview synopsis, Guenael Lee has the power to erase not only his appearance but also the memories of his opponents about themselves at will. The upcoming episode may reveal more about this ability.

Isane Kotetsu as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 20 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Additionally, the episode synopsis also reveals how Yachiru, Isane, and the others end up repeatedly meeting each other for the first time.

This means that the Sternritter may manipulate them into thinking as such. That's when Yachiru will use her instincts to take down Guenael Lee on her own.

Gremmy Thoumeaux as seen in Bleach TYBW episode preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, Yachiru and Isane won't be out of danger just yet as another enemy is set to approach them. It will be another Sternritter called Gremmy Thoumeaux. Given that two Sternritters working together to haunt two Shinigami seems odd, there could be a big secret behind them.

Fortunately, as per the preview images, Zaraki Kenpachi is set to make his return in the upcoming episode. The last time fans saw him, he had defeated Yachiru Unohana, following which he learned his Zanpakuto's name. This might mean that fans may get to see Zaraki Kenpachi showcase his new abilities against the Sternritters.

