Bleach's Hitsugaya joins the Pluto anime voice cast

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, saw the official Twitter account for the upcoming and highly anticipated Pluto anime series reveal seven additional cast members for the production. This includes the voice of Bleach's Toshiro Hitsugaya, Romi Park, who is also well known as the voice of Fullmetal Alchemist's Edward Elric and Attack on Titan's Zoe Hange.

The series is set to debut on Netflix worldwide on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 12 am Pacific Daylight Time. The Pluto anime series will consist of eight 60-minute episodes, all of which will serve as an adaptation of author and illustrator Naoku Urasawa's original manga series of the same name.

In fact, the story of the Pluto anime is based on author and illustrator Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy manga series, more specifically The Greatest Robot on Earth story arc. Urasawa reinterprets the arc as a suspenseful murder mystery starring Gesicht, a robotic Europol detective trying to solve the case of a string of robot and human deaths.

Pluto anime makes what will likely be its final new cast announcement before premiering in mid-October

As mentioned above, Romi Park and six others have joined the cast of the Pluto anime series. The full list of cast members includes Hideyuki Tanaka as Brau-1589, Romi Park as Helena, Toshio Furukawa as Professor OCanomizu, Eizo Tsuda as Dr. Tenma, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Professor Abullah, Michio Hazama as Duncan, and Kenyuu Horiuchi as President Alexander.

Previously announced cast members include Shinshu Fuji as Gesicht, Yoko Hikasa as Atom, Minori Suzuki as Uran, Hiroki Yasumoto as Montblanc, Koichi Yamadera as North No. 2, Hidenobu Kicuhi as Brando, Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon, Rikiya Koyama as Hercules, and Toshihiko Seki as Pluto. The series is being animated by Studio M2, with GENCO studios offering help with general production.

The title is being directed by Toshio Kawauchi, with Masao Maruyama, Taro Maki, and Yuji Yamano as Executive Producers. Shigeru Fujita serves as the Supervising Animation Director and head of Character Design, while Urasawa himself is a Creative Advisor. Kazunori Aoki and Itaru Saito are credited as Animation Directors, with Takahiro Miyata credited as the CG and SFX director.

Chikako Shibata is the Art Director, while Mitsuhiro Sato is credited for the cinematography. Masafumi Mima is the Sound Director, while the Music is being handled by Yuhgo Kanno.

The original manga series was launched in Shogakukan's Big Comic Original from 2003 to 2009, with eight compilation volumes. Viz Media releases the manga in North America, and describes the story as follows:

“In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders - the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.”

