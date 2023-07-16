Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War gets its very own cafe in Los Angeles

Since Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 was released as part of Summer Anime 2023, fans of the series have been ecstatic to see their favorite series on television screens again.

As the series continues to release weekly episodes, fans are celebrating the anime adaptation in several ways. In this instance, the release of Bleach TYBW part 2 resulted in the establishment of a new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cafe in Los Angeles.

While opening an anime-themed cafe is not new, many popular anime franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Dragon Ball, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and many more have done so. However, they are more common in Japan than in the Western world.

Now, with the opening of the new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cafe in Los Angeles, fans of the series residing in the West can expect to have a unique experience.

Fans can visit the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War-themed cafe until August 10

As previously stated, the second installment of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has wowed fans, and to commemorate the ongoing adaptation of the Bleach anime, a new Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War-themed cafe has opened in Los Angeles. The cafe that Bleach has collaborated with is Matte Black Coffee. Fans can expect to receive new promotional materials from the newly opened cafe.

The cafe was established in honor of the revival of the anime version, and as a result, a promotion will be running there through August 10 that will feature merchandise with a Bleach theme.

Additionally, the cafe will have a limited selection of goods, and the first 100 customers will receive a special gift of Bleach for free with a purchase. Moreover, fans in the United States can purchase Bleach and Matte Black Coffee merchandise by visiting the cafe's official website.

The Bleach collaboration with the cafe happened on July 15, which also happens to be Ichigo Kurosaki's birthday. As soon as the coffee shop opened on the West side of the US, fans of the show were seen waiting in queues to get a chance to experience something different from just watching anime and reading manga.

This is how the coffee shop describes its partnership with Bleach.

"The BLEACH experience comes to Matte Black Coffee starting this Saturday, July 8th, at 10 am! We will be premiering a visual experience along, with an exclusive menu, and limited merch. Come and celebrate the release of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. This collaboration will be up until August 10th. The first 100 customers will receive a free special BLEACH gift w/ purchase"

In summation

Bleach: TYBW gets its very own cafe in Los Angeles (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach fans can now try new things thanks to the opening of a new coffee shop in the US with a Bleach theme. However, more importantly, now that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2, has been released on television and Ichigo has finally learned about his past and powers, will he have the strength to fight his own friend Uryu Ishida, who has joined the Quincy in their blood war?

Bleach TYBW episode 16 is scheduled to be released on July 22, 2023.

Stay tuned for more Bleach TYBW and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

