Bleach TYBW part 2 confirms the return of a fan-favorite character after death-scare

After a long wait, Bleach TYBW part 2 has finally returned with all its glory, resuming Ichigo’s quest to unravel who Yhwach is. Despite being Substitute Shinigami, Ichigo surpassed everyone in the Soul Society. However, his strongest feats fell short in front of the “Father of Quincies,” Yhwach, one of the strongest individuals who has even outsmarted the legendary Shinigami, Genryusai Yamamoto.

Bleach TYBW part 1 deeply affected the fandom through the heartbreaking deaths of Lieutenant Choijiro Sasakibe and Captain Retsu Unohana. However, it was nothing compared to the terror that fans felt witnessing Byakuya Kuchiki’s death by Äs Nödt. Finally, with its debut, Bleach TYBW part 2, fans are relieved that the sequel didn’t waste any time revealing the fate of the Captain of Sixth Division of Gotei 13.

Byakuya Kuchiki sets the fandom ablaze by making a glorious comeback in Bleach TYBW Part 2

Following his devastating loss to Äs Nödt, Byakuya Kuchiki was left helpless, even losing his Zanpakuto’s spirit, Senbonzakura Kageyoshi, to his opponent. This came as a shock to non-manga readers since Byakuya is one of the pivotal characters in the series. Fortunately, Tenjiro Kirinji, the First Officer of the Zero Division, came to the rescue, saving not only Ichigo and Renji but Byakuya as well.

With his invention of revitalizing the injured, Tenjiro submerged Byakuya’s body in the White Bone Hell to drain all the impurities through blood from the waters of the spring and later replenished with the Blood Pond Hell’s boiling blood. After opening his eyes at last, Byakuya decided to get even stronger since he knew that he got his Senbonzakura Kageyoshi stolen by Äs Nödt.

Byakuya’s grand return in Bleach TYBW Part 2 has sparked a wave of excitement on Twitter, as fans find it hard to hold themselves back from being delighted to see the Sixth Division Captain regaining his charm mere moments after enduring a crushing defeat at the hands of a Quincy. For Byakuya, the next stop now would be at the Ruler of Grain’s palace, where Kirio Hikifune would help him gain strength with her delicious meals.

Being the renowned 28th head of the Kuchiki clan, it won’t take much time for Byakuya to regain his formidable prowess, thanks to his unparalleled Reiatsu and battle proficiency. With his expertise in advanced Kido, Zanjutsu, Hakuda, and Hohō, Byakuya is yet to reveal the full extent of his prime capabilities.

Overall, his comeback in Bleach TYBW Part 2 has rejuvenated the thrill and excitement among fans. His return not only signifies a testament to his resilience and determination but also promises exciting battles and his formidable feats to be showcased in the coming episodes.

With the first attack, the Quincy have set a menacing tone sending shockwaves through Soul society. However, the next one would be more exhilarating as Yhwach has finally opened the Shadow Realm and is descending with his army to rip Soul Society from its very soul.

Despite Soul Society recovering, the formidable treat of Yhwach and his Wandenreich looms large, presenting a significant challenge to the Shinigamis. However, a ray of hope emerged as Ichigo finally awakened his true Zanpakuto.

Thus, the miraculous revival of Byakuya from the brink of hopelessness, alongside other pivotal members of Soul Society being prepared for the upcoming battle, contributes to the mounting anticipation for what comes next in Bleach TYBW Part 2.

