Bleach TYBW: Ichigo’s arrival at Soul Society breaks Twitter, and with good reason

When all hope was seemingly lost, Ichigo Kurosaki made his return in the Bleach TYBW anime.
The main protagonist couldn't have picked a more timely arrival in the seventh episode. Yhwach was just about to make his retreat after the Sternritter completely destroyed the Shinigarmi. Of course, Ichigo wasn't going to let the Quincy Emperor get away with his numerous crimes.
Their ensuing conflict was a major highlight for the seventh episode of the Bleach TYBW anime, "Born in the Dark'', with Ichigo versus Yhwach ending up trending on Twitter for quite some time.
Twitter users had every reason to be excited for Ichigo versus Yhwach in the Bleach TYBW anime
Ichigo puts up a good fight against the Quincy Emperor
In the most recent episode, Yhwach finished killing off Yamamoto, the 1st Division Commander of the Gotei 13. Needless to say, nothing has been going right for the Shinigami in the Bleach TYBW anime. The Sternritter had stolen most of their Bankais and beat them up to a bloody pulp.
By the time Ichigo took care of business in Heuco Mundo and made his arrival in Soul Society, he knew that something was terribly wrong. Byakuya Kuchiki had tears in his eyes when he desperately begged Ichigo to save everyone - a major turning point in the Bleach TYBW anime.
A massive explosion ripped through the sky just before Yhwach's departure. The enraged Ichigo used Tensa Zangetsu to strike at the Quincy Emperor. He also made sure to ask Yhwach if he was responsible for everything that happened.
After hearing the confirmation he needed, Ichigo proceeded to fight Yhwach on relatively even terms. The former even blocked the latter's killing blow with Blut Vene. Since it's a defensive technique used only by Quincy, this raises some very interesting questions in the Bleach TYBW anime.
Yhwach eventually gains the upper hand and nearly stabs Ichigo before his time runs out. He's forced to retreat back to the Schatten Bereich. At the very least, Ichigo got the fight he wanted from Yhwach.
Twitter had a field day with reactions
Studio Pierrot has not been taking it easy with the Bleach TYBW anime, but much is certain. The beautiful animation continues to be a major selling point for the revival. As evident from the video above, many Twitter users have been sharing the fight scene on social media.
Ichigo versus Yhwach is obviously endgame material for the Thousand Year Blood War. Although he wasn't quite ready to fight the main antagonist, Ichigo proved himself to be a dangerous threat. Of course, if the animation was less than stellar, it wouldn't have the same impact.
Bleach TYBW anime viewers also took note of the background music in this fight. The iconic "Nothing Can Be Explained" underscores the somber tone of Ichigo versus Yhwach. There's no better way to set the stage for their confrontation than with an emotionally powerful song.
One particular Twitter user also gave credit where it was due. They gave props to Toshiyuki Tsuru for his storyboarding and Yoshihiro Kanno for his art direction in the seventh episode of the Bleach TYBW anime.
Without a doubt, Ichigo's eventual rematch with Yhwach is going to be a hype-worthy moment. This was only a sneak preview of what Studio Pierrot is truly capable of and viewers will have to stay tuned for what's in store.
