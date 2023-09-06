Bleach TYBW episode 22 preview hints at Ichigo's decision to bring Uryu back

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 22. The episode, titled Marching Out The Zombies, is set to be released on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, following which, it will be available on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ichigo fight the Sternritters. Just then, Yhwach created a passage between Soul Society and Soul King Palace to help him, Uryu, and Jugram make progress on their mission. Upon seeing Uryu, Ichigo tried to stop him. Around the same time, Orihime and Sado reached their location as well. Nevertheless, Uryu ignored them and left for Soul King Palace with Yhwach and Jugram.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 22 preview hints at Giselle Gewelle's fight against Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Bleach TYBW episode 22, titled Marching Out The Zombies, will most likely see Yhwach, Ishida Uryu, and Jugram Haschwalth reach Soul King Palace. With that, fans could likely see instances of Squad 0 fighting against the three uninvited Quincy.

Bazz-B as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 22 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Elsewhere, at the same time, Ichigo Kurosaki may finally reunite with Orihime Inoue and Yasutorda Sado. During this reunion, Ichigo may decide to stop Uryu from going any further with the Father of the Quincy and bring him back to them.

That said, given that Orihime and Sado have reunited with Ichigo, there is a good chance that Kisuke Orahara, Yoruichi Shihouin, and some other characters may make their return as well.

Giselle Gewelle as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 22 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Ichigo plans on going after Uryu, the other Shinigami may be pitted in a fight against the Sternritters. As evident from the preview synopsis, Rukia Kuchiki is set to confront Sternritter "H" Bazz-B. At the same time, Ikkaku Madarame and Yumichika Ayasegawa are set to confront Sternritter "Z" Giselle Gewelle. Thus, fans might finally be able to watch Giselle showcase her powers.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 22 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The episode preview images also include a picture of Squad 12 Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi. This means that the Captain may finally come out to fight the Sternritters. Thus, there is a good chance that he will go after the Sternritter "Z." That said, the Captain is a very vigilant person, hence, he might have a new plan to fight against the Sternritter.

