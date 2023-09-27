Bleach TYBW episode 25 preview hints at anime-original fight for Ishida Uryu

Studio Pierrot has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Bleach TYBW episode 25. The episode, titled The Master, is set to be released on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11 PM JST. The anime will first be broadcast on TV TOKYO and other Japanese television networks, after which, it will be available on various streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Ganju joining Ichigo and others in their journey to the Soul King Palace. Meanwhile, the Schutzstaffel led by Yhwach tried to infiltrate the palace. They were,however, stopped by the Royal Guard. While Yhwach managed to escape the trap laid down by Kirio Hikifune, the other Quincy were pitted to fight the Royal Guard members.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW anime.

Bleach TYBW episode 25 preview hints at Yhwach vs Ichibē Hyōsube

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 25 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 25, titled The Master, will most likely pick up from where the previous episode finished, i.e., a matchup between Yhwach and Ichibē Hyōsube. Given that Yhwach managed to escape the womb created by Kirio Hikifune, he was isolated from his subordinates. Given that only Ichibe was in his way, Yhwach is set to start fighting him in the next episode.

Ichibē Hyōsube as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 25 preview (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yhwach casually kept calling out Ichibe's name in the previous episode. This behavior made the Royal Guard leader very angry. Hence, he undertook the task of defeating the Father of the Quincy himself. With this, Ichibe is set to start using his abilities, starting with Senri Tsūtenshō, followed by his paintbrush-like Zanpakuto Ichimonji.

Askin Nakk Le Vaar and Ōetsu Nimaiya as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 25 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meanwhile, the anime is set to feature a few original fights. Ōetsu Nimaiya will face the newly promoted Schutzstaffel Askin Nakk Le Vaar. In doing so, the anime might reveal the Sternritter's powers, helping fans to understand what they could expect next from the Quincy.

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 25 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenjirō Kirinji is set to face the Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth. Kirinji is set to use his Zanpakuto to violently slash at Haschwalth. While fans weren't supposed to learn about the Sternritter Grandmaster's ability this early, the anime might give away some details before the second part of the anime ends.

Lastly, the anime is also set to feature an original fight for Ishida Uryu as he will face Senjumaru Shutara. While a glimpse of the Royal Guard's abilities was revealed in the previous episode, the upcoming episode may give fans a better idea of it. As for Ishida, he may reveal his new powers, the ones given to him by Yhwach.

While the anime's finale will air right after episode 25 ends, the preview for the same hasn't been made available for fans.

