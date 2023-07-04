Bleach TYBW part 2 releases new key visual featuring Yhwach and Uryu

Bleach TYBW part 2 recently released a key visual featuring the fan-favorite characters - Yhwach and Uryu. This visual was uploaded by Viz Media's Twitter account on July 4, 2023, and fans reacted to the same with excitement and anticipation.

Bleach anime returned after a massive hiatus and the Thousand Year Blood War arc certainly left the fanbase wanting more. While the first part didn't pack as much action as fans would have liked, it did a great job of creating anticipation for the upcoming part, which is scheduled to release on July 8, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga series

Bleach TYBW part 2 key visual and release details

The key visual uploaded by Viz Media features six important characters who will receive a ton of screen time in part 2 of the title. At the very top, we have Yhwach, who is the prime antagonist of the series. He is incredibly powerful and fans cannot wait to see this character showcasing his full potential.

The key visual then features five members from the Stenritter group, which comprises extremely strong Quincies in the Wandenreich's army. This group was created with the intention to purge the Shinigami.

The character with long blonde hair, just below Ywach is named Jugram Haschwalth. He is a ridiculously powerful Quincy who also happens to be Yhwach's advisor and the substitute monarch when Ywach is asleep. Following this, fans get a glimpse of Bazzard Black, who sports a purple-colored mohawk. He is another valued member of the Stenritter, who is rather hot-headed at times.

The key visual also features another character with slightly shorter blonde colored hair covered with a hood, and his name is Gremmy Thoumeaux. He is a powerful Quincy who believes that imagination is the way to achieve power. Fans then catch a glimpse of the only female character in the latest Bleach TYBW part 2 key visual. Her name is Bambietta and she often showcases her sadistic tendencies.

Last but not least, the key visual also features Uryu Ishida, who is Ichigo Kurosaki's friend. At one point, Ishida was considered to be Yhwach's successor.

Bleach TYBW part 2 release details

As mentioned in the key visual, Bleach TYBW part 2 will be released on July 8, 2023, at 1:30 am JST. International fans will be able to access the latest episodes on Disney+ and Hulu. It is important to note that the title will be available on the aforementioned platforms in select regions.

Furthermore, fans will have to avail of the platforms' paid services in order to watch the anime.

