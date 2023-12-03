Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga reveals ending theme with new PV ahead of January 2024 premiere

On Sunday, December 3, 2023, the official Twitter handle of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime shared a new promotional video, teasing the series' ending theme, Gakkyu Nisshi (Class Diary) by Mulasaki Ima. It was also announced that the anime will begin its broadcast on January 6, 2024.

The upcoming Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will serve as the third season of the TV anime series. Based on Kazue Kato's manga, Blue Exorcist anime released its first season in 2011. Following its success, a second season was green-lit, which premiered in 2017. The third installment will adapt the manga's Shimane Illuminati Saga

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga is set to release on January 6, 2024

As mentioned, the staff for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga released a new promotional video on December 3, 2023, giving fans a preview of the ending theme song, Gakkyu Nisshi (Class Diary).

According to the official reports, Mulasaki Ima has specifically composed this theme song for the anime. The official X handle of the anime also shared the singer's comments, which translated to English, read:

"This is my first attempt at singing a theme song for an anime. I wrote this song because I wanted it to be a song that would change the way it sounds at the beginning and end of a fierce story."

Undoubtedly, the ending song, as revealed in the teaser, sets the mood for the anime. Notably, Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga earlier previewed its opening theme song, Eye's Sentry by UVERworld.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

The PV also announced that the anime will premiere on January 6, 2024, at 24:30 (or January 7, 2024, at 12:30 am JST) on Tokyo MX, and other channels. As of this writing, the international streaming platforms for this anime haven't been confirmed.

Notably, an advanced screening event was held in Tokyo, where the main voice actors for the anime, such as Nobuhiko Okamoto, Jun Fukuyama, and Ayahi Takagaki (Kuro), were present.

Cast, staff, and other details

Expand Tweet

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime will see a change in production from A1 Pictures to Studio VOLN. Daisuke Yoshida is directing the anime while Toshiya Ono is supervising the scripts.

Yurie Oohigashi is handling the character designs, while Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano are composing the series' music. As mentioned earlier, the famous Japanese rock band UVERworld is performing the opening theme, Eye's Entry.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

The much-loved cast members are reprising their roles in Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga. In other words, Jun Fukumiya is playing Yukio, while Nobuhiko Okamoto is set to return as Rin Okumura.

Similarly, Eri Kitamura is reprising her role as Izumo, while Hiroshi Kamiya is all set to play Mephisto. Other cast members include Rina Sato as Shura, Kana Hanazawa as Shiemi, Kouji Yusa as Renzo, Kazuya Nakai as Ryuji, Yuuki Kaji as Konekomaru, and more.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga will follow Kazue Kato's manga of the same name. It will cover volumes 10 to 15, and will subsequently adapt the Illuminati Saga. The upcoming season will focus on Izumo's past, as Rin, Yukio, and others will go to Shimane, her hometown.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.