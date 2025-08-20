Blue Miburo season 2 reveals December 2025 release date with new visual

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the series unveiled a visual and announced that Blue Miburo season 2 will premiere on December 20, 2025. More information about the sequel will be announced later.Blue Miburo season 2 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 24 episodes from October 2024 to March 2025. The sequel will cover the Serizawa Assassination Arc from the original manga series, written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Yasuda. Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine has been serializing Yasuda's manga since October 2021.Blue Miburo season 2 debuts on December 20, 2025According to the latest information from the official staff on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the Blue Miburo season 2 (also known as Ao no Miburo season 2) will air its episodes every Saturday from 5:30 pm JST, on Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV networks, starting December 20, 2025.The broadcast date and timings were confirmed via a new key visual. The latest illustration for the Blue Miburo season 2 depicts the Miburos walking with a calm expression. Nio, Hajime, Souji, Toshizou, and Kamo Serizawa are among the characters seen in the visual. As evident from the illustration, the characters are unaware of the fate that awaits them. Especially, Kamo Serizawa appears too relaxed.The Blue Miburo season 2 will see the cast members from the previous season returning, with Shuichiro Umeda as Nio Chirinu, Ryota Takuechi as Kamo Serizawa, Shun Horie as Taro Tanaka, Youhei Azakami as Toshizou, Ryouta Iwasaki as Sanosuke, Tomokazu Sugita as Isami Kondo, Kensho Ono as Souji Okita, Chiaki Kobayashi as Hajime Saito, Kikunosuke Toya as Heisuke Todo, and others.Nio, as seen in the first season (Image via Maho Film)Kumiko Habara directed the first installment at Maho Film, with Kenta Ihara, who was in charge of the scripts. Yuki Oba and Miyako Nishida designed the characters in the first season. Toshiki Kameyama served as the sound director, while Yuki Hayashi composed the series music. The primary staff members from the first installment will reprise their roles in the second season, unless any changes are made in the future.Blue Miburo season 2 will pick up the events from the previous installment and focus on the Serizawa Assassination Arc from the original manga series. As such, the next installment will focus more on drama and the tragedy of the Miburos. It remains to be seen how Nio handles the predicament.Also read:One Piece manga’s record-breaking sales in France hint at the series’ unmatched global dominanceOedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime announces January 2026 release and main cast with visualDandadan season 2 insert song taken down from major platforms over Yoshiki's copyright issues