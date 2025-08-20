Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime announces January 2026 release and main cast with visual

Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix has been scheduled to premiere in January 2026. The official staff unveiled a key visual on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, to confirm this news. Additionally, the information about the historical anime's primary cast members has arrived.Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime serves as an adaptation of Hikuiduri, the first volume of the Ushuboro Tobigumi historical novel series, written by Shogo Imamura. Shodensha has been publishing the novels since March 2017 under the Shodensha Bunko imprint. The novels also have a manga adaptation, with Shinobu Seguchi's art.Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime set to debut in January 2026On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the official staff unveiled a new teaser visual and announced the January 2026 release window for Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime. However, an exact release date has yet to be revealed.The teaser visual highlights the main character, Gengo Matsunaga, who happens to be a resigned fire brigade personnel. Matsunaga wants to become the president of Boro Tobi Gumi and rebuild his former team. Along with Gengo Matsunaga, the visual depicts Shinnosuke, Torajiro, Kaji, and Hikoya.Details about the primary cast members have also arrived. Yuichiro Umehara has joined the voice cast as Gengo Matsunaga, while Shuichiro Umeda plays Shinnosuke Torigoe, the mood-maker vice president of the Boro Tobi Gumi. Subaru Kimura voices Torajiro, a former Sumo wrestler, while Kensho Ono stars as Kaji Seijuro, a skilled strategist in psychology and astronomy.A key visual for the anime (Image via Synergy SP)Kaji is also described as a firebrand military personnel. The other cast member is Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hikoya, described as a light artisan, who is always under the spotlight among women in the Edo period.The comments from the voice actors have also arrived on the anime's official website, where they have expressed their gratitude and joy at being part of the voice cast. Unfortunately, the details about the primary staff have not been revealed as of this writing. That said, the website confirms that Synergy SP will be in charge of the animation production of Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime.A brief synopsis of the Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix animeBased on the original novel, Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix anime follows Gengo Matsunaga, a fire extinguishing samurai, who earned the nickname, Fire-eating Bird, for stopping the great fire of the same name. Although he was the best fire-fighting samurai in Edo, Matsunaga shortly resigned from his role.Later, he received an invitation to join the Shinjo clan. Unfortunately, the Shinjo clan's fire-fighting team did not have money and personnel, and thus, they were looked down upon. With Miyuki's (Gengo's wife) encouragement, the fire-fighter decided to rebuild the fire-fighter clan as its chairman.As such, the series will follow Gengo and his friends as they embark on a mission to save people from a series of suspicious fire incidents, known as Foxfires.Also read:Sekiro: No Defeat anime announces 2026 release with key visual and trailerTouring After the Apocalypse TV anime reveals trailer and October 2025 premiereYoshihiro Togashi shares new update on Hunter x Hunter manga