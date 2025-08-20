Sekiro: No Defeat anime announces 2026 release with key visual and trailer

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about the Sekiro: No Defeat anime based on the global gaming hit Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The series unveiled its key visual, trailer, staff, and cast members at Gamescom 2025 and is set to be released exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2026.Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, produced by FromSoftware, is an action-adventure game first released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows in March 2019. The game was later released on Stadia in October 2020. Kadokawa, Crunchyroll, Qzil.la, and ARCH have now come together to produce an anime based on the game.Sekiro: No Defeat anime set to premiere on Crunchyroll in 2026On August 20, 2025, Kadokawa, Crunchyroll, Qzil.la., and ARCH together unveiled the Sekiro: No Defeat anime based on the award-winning epic Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice during the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025.Sekiro: No Defeat series is set to be streamed in 2026, exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus.The anime has unveiled its key visual and official trailer. The key visual features the protagonist Wolf holding his scabbard with his left hand, while slowly drawing his katana with his right hand.As for the anime's official trailer, it opens with Wolf and Kuro walking up to a deserted road. Soon after, Genichirou Ashina confronts Wolf for a fight, leading up to a clash between them. This scene gives fans a glimpse at the breathtaking animation quality brought to life through a masterful, fully hand-drawn adaptation.Right after, the official trailer gives fans glimpses of the supporting characters. During this, the anime also showcases some of the gory battle scenes involving Wolf.Wolf as seen in the Sekiro: No Defeat anime (Image via Qzil.la)Director Kenichi Kutsuna expressed that they are taking on a monumental task of animating the world of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In doing so, they are pouring every ounce of their artistic vision and passion for beauty into the production.&quot;The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience,&quot; said Kenichi Kutsuna.The director added that the anime is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience for both dedicated fans of the game and those who are set to discover the world of Sekiro for the first time.Genichiro Ashina as seen in the Sekiro: No Defeat anime (Image via Qzil.la)Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll, shared that since Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a game known for its precision and intensity, they are aiming to carry those qualities into the adaptation beautifully.He futher mentioned that the team is excited to bring Sekiro: No Defeat to fans around the world, and is honored to work alongside Kadokawa, Qzil.la, and ARCH to expand this iconic story through the medium of anime.Kuro as seen in the Sekiro: No Defeat anime (Image via Qzil.la)The staff members for Sekiro: No Defeat anime are as follows:Director: Kenichi KutsunaScreenwriter: Takuya SatouCharacter Designer: Takahiro KishidaDeputy Director: Shunsuke FukuiChief Animation Director: Kaito MokiAction Animation Director: Takashi MukodaArt Director: Yuji KanekoColor Designer: Azusa SasakiCinematographer: Keisuke NozawaEditor: Yoshinori MurakamiSound Director: Yasushi NaguraComposer: Shuta HasunumaProduced by: ARCHProduction Company: Qzil.laThe voice cast includes:Wolf: Daisuke NamikawaKuro / The Divine Heir: Miyuki SatouGenichiro Ashina: Kenjiro TsudaRelated LinksYoshihiro Togashi shares new update on Hunter x Hunter mangaDandadan season 2 insert song taken down from major platforms over Yoshiki's copyright issuesMy Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi reveals the character he loves to draw the most (and it's not Bakugo or Deku)