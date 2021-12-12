Boruto Episode 228: Kawaki and Sarada finally have a conversation and Twitter is ecstatic

Boruto Episode 228 opens up on a light-hearted morning in the Uzumaki household. Which sets the stage for a long awaited conversation and an almost hopeful episode that is sure to make fans feel nostalgic to some extent.

In Boruto Episode 228 fans get a sneak peek into an interaction they have been waiting for a long while. Now, Kawaki and Sarada have certainly talked in the past. Although the conversations were rarely long, they always seemed to help Kawaki in some way. Be it opening up to his peers or trying new things out, a conversation with Sarada always seemed to bring out the best in him.

Here, in Boruto Episode 228, a proper conversation with Sarada seemed to help him to overcome his limits.

Boruto Episode 228: A conversation with Sarada helps Kawaki

In Boruto Episode 228, in a meeting in the Hokage's office, Kawaki is offered a way to become a Genin ninja by taking on some D-rank missions. This seems to be Naruto's ploy to get him to interact with others and force him to make some friends, something which Kawaki is very unwilling to do.

After numerous failed attempts, and quite a few fights with Boruto and the rest, he is offered a C-rank mission under Shikadai's leadership. He, very obviously in an attempt to isolate himself, refutes the offer and leaves by himself.

The main problem with Kawaki seems to be that he spent so much of his life being alone, he no longer knows what to do when he is willingly offered friendship. This is something Hinata comments on, when after another fight with Boruto he leaves by himself, chucking the food he had brought for everyone in the house.

Now, this is where it gets interesting. Kawaki goes to the woods at night to train by himself in an attempt to make himself stronger. He seems to think that being alone will make him strong.

Yes, as said previously, Boruto Episode 228 is enough to make Naruto fans really nostalgic at times. This takes fans back to the time when after the Chunin exam arc in Naruto, Sasuke seemed determined to isolate himself as he thought that would make him stronger. Boruto Episode 228 is filled with these little hidden gems.

There in the woods, he meets Sarada who also seems to be training herself. They talk at length about how even after becoming a Chunin, Sarada still trains herself excessively. Sarada explains to him that it is so she can go on better missions and gain some experience fighting strong shinobi, since her goal is to become strong like the Seventh Hokage. There, they share a moment of mutual respect for Naruto.

However, in the conversation, Kawaki reveals that he does not want to go to missions if he has to team up with people he might not like. Sarada then explains to him that if he wants to become stronger he will have to make friends and rely on them. To Shinobi, as she seems to think, friends are like family as they literally have to put their lives in each others' hands, and that you can never do everything alone. This is why people make friends in the first place.

This conversation, as always helps Kawaki a lot. Boruto Episode 228 ends on a hopeful note, with Kawaki leaving on the mission with Shikadai and Chocho as the sun rises in the east.

Now, how does his first big mission go? That is something fans will have to wait until the next episode comes out on December 19, 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan