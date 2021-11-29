×
Create
Notifications

Boruto episode 226: The chunin exam ends with unexpected results

Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada (Image via alphacoders.com)
Boruto, Mitsuki and Sarada (Image via alphacoders.com)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Feature

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 226 ended on a strange and unexpected note. Anime watchers were expecting two intense matches back-to-back, but Kishimoto and Kodachi have a tendency to introduce plot twists left and right, leaving fans bewildered.

Though not utterly unpleasant, this latest bit of deception has shattered the expectations of followers of the series.

Biggest robbery of 2021, we deserved to see this fight😢🙄! #Boruto https://t.co/KTypRoG3dz

Boruto episode 226 highlights

RT @Abdul_S17: Boruto Episode 226 2 New Screenshots! #Boruto https://t.co/iH9pyeGf85

Mitsuki and Boruto reach the stadium

Boruto : i fear no man*sees saradaBut that woman scares me https://t.co/3138M9RNkx

The preview at the end of episode 225 lulled us into a false sense of security, making us believe that in classic shonen battle fashion, the protagonist arrives fashionably late, just in time for the final showdown. However, Boruto and Mitsuki do not reach the stadium in time, causing both of them to be disqualified immediately.

Boruto and Mitsuki have been disqualified!! #Boruto https://t.co/YmaVbiN5Vh

Tsubaki versus Denki

Having Denki finish the battle with his own jutsu was such a great decision. It really supports the theme that scientific ninja tools can only take you so far and at the end of the day you are still gonna have to work hard and rely on your own ability #BORUTO https://t.co/fvpiPkuJGR

Meanwhile, the final match of the tournament pits Tsubaki against Denki, Naruto aptly calling this face-off a fight between "samurai and science." Tsubaki, as expected, is most likely to win this match, and in terms of pure physical reflexes and combat ability, she would have.

But allowing the use of scientific ninja equipment highlights Denki's observation skills and ability to incorporate jutsus into technology and use it to his advantage. His motion sensor, Sarada notes, acts almost like a Sharingan, and even when his equipment runs out of steam, he improvises and uses the last of his chakra to secure a win and become chunin.

Look at the amount of fries 🍟😭❤️ So cute Tsubaki#BORUTO #Boruto226 https://t.co/NEmPrk1u5Q

Preview to episode 227

Kawaki’s Shinobi Journey begins. #Boruto https://t.co/MaNsPZkiIO

At the end of the episode, Kawaki admits to Naruto that he might consider becoming a genin. Meanwhile, Boruto and Mitsuki meet up in the stadium after hours for an impromptu match, since their disqualification meant they couldn't face off against each other during the actual exam.

When Boruto praises Sarada #BoruSara https://t.co/pE3dlabpT8

While Boruto and Mitsuki do not seem too bothered at not having become chunin, not everything seems to be smooth sailing. Konohamaru runs into a villain and Naruto decides to send reinforcements. Sakura is seen treating Mirai with medical jutsu, and Team 7 asks to be assigned to this mission.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Titled "Team 7's Last Mission?!", it suggests the possibility of an upcoming timeskip and finally revealing a teenage Boruto, and bringing the anime closer to current arcs of the manga. However, it is still a weak speculation, considering the frequency of publication of the manga's chapters.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी