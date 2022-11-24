Boruto episode 277: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 277 will be on air this Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 5.30 pm JST. The show will be available on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO and others before an international release. Fans wanting to watch the episode as soon as it drops can do so via platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Episode 276 introduced audiences and the passengers on the Thunder Train to a deadly game of life and death. Calling it an "experiment," the mysterious Ouga urged the shinobi to fight for their lives in the first game, The Collapse Game, where many met their demise despite Boruto's efforts to save them.

Boruto episode 277: Everything you need to know

Release date and time, where to watch

Boruto Uzumaki amidst training (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 277 will be simulcast. Hence, fans outside Japan will not have to wait to find out what happens next to the passengers in the twisted game. Below is a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to one's time zone.

Pacific Time – 12.30 am

Central Time – 2.30 am

Eastern Time – 3.30 am

British Summertime – 8.30 am

Central European Summertime – 9.30 am

Indian Standard Time – 2.00 pm

Philippine Time – 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6.00 pm

Depending on the location of viewers around the globe, they can be sure to catch Boruto episode 277 as soon as it airs. Local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO will release the episode first, which will be followed by a global release.

What to expect from Boruto episode 277?

Ouga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Titled Disappearing Lives, Boruto episode 277 will probably witness more people succumbing to the deadly Maze and losing their lives. Boruto will be on his toes attempting to save as many as possible, but his efforts' effectiveness will be left to be seen.

Hopefully, Boruto episode 277 will also shed some light on the supposed Lord of the Maze, Ouga. Suspicious from the very onset, he communicated through a puppet or a hologram that disappeared at will.

Boruto episode 276 recap

The survivors of the Collapse Game (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Episode 276, titled Welcome to the Maze, witnessed the passengers of the Thunder Train waking up in a strange room. A strange man, going by the name Ouga, revealed himself and explained to them that they were the survivors of a tragic toxic gas accident.

He further stated that he wanted to test their ability to survive through a game. Moments later, he stabbed someone for picking a card labeled Death.

The passengers were then thrust into the first "game," called the Collapse Game. A number of them lost their lives despite the efforts of Boruto and a fellow Leaf Village Shinobi. Managing to survive, they walked through another door to take on the remaining challenges.

