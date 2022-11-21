Boruto episode 276 stuns fans with a dark twist

Boruto episode 276 picked up where the previous one left off and expanded upon the strange room. The room had shinobi and normal folk from other nations who were traveling on the Thunder Train with Boruto.

A small, odd-looking man then appeared and explained to them that they were survivors of a toxic gas exposure.

Apparently, they were brought to the facility out of concern for their well-being. Since they were there, he wanted to conduct a series of experiments on them. He explained that he wanted to test out their "subconscious ability to avoid death". After that, things went downhill as the passengers were thrust into a twisted game of life and death.

Fans left shocked as Boruto episode 276 takes a dark turn from the very beginning

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1



OVR : 7,8/10



This episode is really out of my mind, the strong direction, storyboard really cover every flaws that supposed to be happened. These panels really shows the superiority of Ouga as the maker of this death game. #Boruto 276 (Welcome to the Labyrinth)OVR : 7,8/10This episode is really out of my mind, the strong direction, storyboard really cover every flaws that supposed to be happened. These panels really shows the superiority of Ouga as the maker of this death game. #Boruto 276 (Welcome to the Labyrinth)OVR : 7,8/10⭐This episode is really out of my mind, the strong direction, storyboard really cover every flaws that supposed to be happened. These panels really shows the superiority of Ouga as the maker of this death game. https://t.co/U6P5sfc63r

Boruto episode 276 took a dark turn barely 10 minutes in.

As all the Thunder Train passengers began waking up, a small man appeared out of the head of the room. He spoke of them surviving a toxic gas accident, and said that he wanted to test their "subconscious ability to avoid death".

This was when things took a dark turn.

Don Pedro @DonPedr40 Boruto : Ep 276 ♡



- Damn not even 10 minutes into the episode and already it’s one person dead ☠️ Boruto : Ep 276 ♡- Damn not even 10 minutes into the episode and already it’s one person dead ☠️ https://t.co/H6hBDYvsPV

From a deck of seven cards, the man asked them to choose a card which had "life" mentioned on it. Venturing forth, what seemed like a shinobi belonging to a village's security force stepped forth and picked up a card.

The word "death" was written on it and in an instant the small man pierced the shinobi's forehead with a blade, thus killing him. This sudden switch shocked viewers as a blatant showing of death like this was a little uncommon in the series.

Fans taken aback at Ouga's twisted game, many in awe of animation quality

UnderDogC626🇩🇴 Thank You, Takahashi @UnderDogC6

#BORUTO That Ouga geezer seems unhinged & crazy asf. We all know Boruto is gonna survive this arc but it's interesting and has my attention nonetheless. It already has me more intrigued than the Himawari academy arc. That Ouga geezer seems unhinged & crazy asf. We all know Boruto is gonna survive this arc but it's interesting and has my attention nonetheless. It already has me more intrigued than the Himawari academy arc. #BORUTO https://t.co/ETXi4LF5Gj

The shinobi was not the only one who met his demise.

As the passengers were thrust into a twisted game, a couple of others lost their lives as well. The guard escorting his bounty Rokuro was also killed by him when he cut him loose in the "Collapse Game".

I Ren @Irenych Boruto 276

Rate: 7.5/10

Art and correction better than previous episode.

The concept is refreshing and great.

My criticism is that Boruto doesn't use Shadow Clone to make it easier to bring people up Boruto 276Rate: 7.5/10Art and correction better than previous episode.The concept is refreshing and great.My criticism is that Boruto doesn't use Shadow Clone to make it easier to bring people up https://t.co/X0cvNbfyXU

An interesting fact noted by fans in Boruto episode 276 was the means by which Ouga was communicating.

Seen in the first bit of the episode, he was using a puppet to communicate with the passengers. However, he did so by using a hologram which appeared and disappeared in the same way that Jigen used his own one to overlook his hideout.

ZAKI ✨ @ZEldehk

Honda sensei made such an interesting arc & characters!

Also the animation and the storyboard was good you love to see it

Overall its an 8/10 for me

But don't you guys think the similarities is kinda SUS?

#BORUTO

#Boruto276 The ep was really good!Honda sensei made such an interesting arc & characters!Also the animation and the storyboard was good you love to see itOverall its an 8/10 for meBut don't you guys think the similarities is kinda SUS? The ep was really good!Honda sensei made such an interesting arc & characters!Also the animation and the storyboard was good you love to see itOverall its an 8/10 for me ❤️But don't you guys think the similarities is kinda SUS?#BORUTO #Boruto276 https://t.co/YDVRBFLWGC

There is a possibility that the two are connected somehow.

The method of communication and the layout of the stages seem to be identical. Probably similar technology was being used by both.

Sekonds•~ @sekonso



8,5/10. Good episode, nice episode Boruto episode 276 review. Good suspense, cool designs, interesting cast, serious story. This episode captivate me more than i think it would, and i'm glad they didn't put too much similarity to squid game. Overall a cool arc introduction.8,5/10. Good episode, nice episode Boruto episode 276 review. Good suspense, cool designs, interesting cast, serious story. This episode captivate me more than i think it would, and i'm glad they didn't put too much similarity to squid game. Overall a cool arc introduction.8,5/10. Good episode, nice episode 😌 https://t.co/flxveOWI1l

Last but not least, Boruto episode 276 had fans gushing over the blonde's Wind Style: Gale Palm.

He had learned the move early on in the series and relied on it for most Overles. With time, he combined it with his innate Lightning Release to create and use other powerful and unique techniques.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki



Boruto - Wind Style: Gale Palm! We need to see Boruto do Wind Style Jutsu more often twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto : Ep 276 ♡Boruto - Wind Style: Gale Palm! We need to see Boruto do Wind Style Jutsu more often Boruto : Ep 276 ♡Boruto - Wind Style: Gale Palm! We need to see Boruto do Wind Style Jutsu more often ✨ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MNzGUdjuzK

With time, as he learnt other jutsu, he began to use it less and less. Seeing him utilize it again was fresh and the ease with which he did it showed just how much he had grown.

Final Thoughts

Boruto episode 276 was something different from what fans usually see, and marks the start of a terrifying new arc. A number of questions stand as to the identity of Ouga, the location of the maze, the reason for them being selected and, most suspiciously, the old man's ties to Kara, if any.

This new arc is probably a warm-up to the upcoming Code Arc, which will surely wow viewers. After all, Code has been the most-anticipated character to make an appearance yet in the series. For now, however, we can only wait and see what else Ouga has in store.

