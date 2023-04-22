Boruto manga overtakes One Piece following chapter 80

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just released chapter 80 and the fanbase is incredibly hyped as the manga has now overtaken One Piece in terms of the views it has garnered on the official manga platform - Shueisha’s MANGA Plus. This manga series has 835,291 reads while One Piece has 758,472 reads.

Given One Piece’s popularity, it is surprising to see the Boruto manga surpass it. However, the plot progression in the latter and the fanbase’s excitement could be the determining factors for this.

The manga is heading in an exciting direction as the previous chapter completely turned the tables on the protagonist and the entire village was out there to hunt him. With Eida and Daemon in the mix, the situation is extremely sensitive and one slip-up could lead to a chain of events that might spell catastrophe for the village.

Given how the manga has performed, let us take a closer look at what exactly happened in chapter 80 of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga.

Boruto Chapter 80: Sarada awakens Mangekyou Sharingan and Sasuke helps Boruto

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING We do not deserve Kishimoto, the greatest mangaka of all time twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Boruto manga chapter 80 in a nutshellWe do not deserve Kishimoto, the greatest mangaka of all time Boruto manga chapter 80 in a nutshell 🔥 We do not deserve Kishimoto, the greatest mangaka of all time 👏 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l7S4RhpCzM

The chapter began with Mitsuki attempting to kill Boruto for the so-called crimes that he had committed. The only person who was unaffected by this was Sarada Uchiha.

Soon after, Sasuke came to the scene and asked his daughter to rest while he and his comrades hunted Boruto (who switched places with Kawaki) down. Sarada was shocked that her own dad was unaware of the situation. Luckily, Sumire was aware of the situation. She made an educated guess and assisted Sarada.

Violet @JikiriMaryam SARADA FINALLY AWAKENED HER MANGEKYOU SHARINGAN!I hope her ms abilities will be more unique and more powerful than most Uchiha clan we know so far. This needs to be the case cuz she must step up in order to finally face and go toe to toe with the future threats of this series. SARADA FINALLY AWAKENED HER MANGEKYOU SHARINGAN!I hope her ms abilities will be more unique and more powerful than most Uchiha clan we know so far. This needs to be the case cuz she must step up in order to finally face and go toe to toe with the future threats of this series. https://t.co/hIIWhAS8Pj

Sarada made an extremely selfish request to her dad and he obliged. The reason Sasuke was shocked was due to the fact that his daughter awakened the Mangekyou Sharingan while begging her dad for this help. She wanted her dad to save the person who was Konohagakure’s top enemy at the moment.

Inojin located the enemy and attempted to neutralize the situation. However, Sasuke appeared out of nowhere and snatched Konoha’s enemy away. He then confessed that the only reason for his actions was his daughter.

Sasuke Uchiha told the young boy that his own memories were undependable. Whenever he doubted himself, the only thing he would do is trust his daughter. This was the only reason why took he Sarada’s side and helped her out.

Eida and Daemon also entered the scene. Eida apologized for her intrusion, adding that she hated what Kawaki became. She was not able to digest the fact that Kawaki became a coward. Boruto resolved to get stronger and settle this fight with Kawaki once and for all.

Meanwhile, Code has been plotting behind the scenes all this while and wishes to make the protagonist pay for stealing everything that he held dear.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes