Boruto vs. Luffy debate reignited by the latest V-jump Cover

Boruto has recently gotten a prominent place in the V-Jump Cover a few days ago and this has ignited the ire and reaction of One Piece fans because Luffy got a "lesser" role in the said cover. Most people who have visited social media platforms in recent times can testify that there have been constant arguments between fans of both series, probably starting during the days when Naruto was still ongoing.

Naturally, this also led to a comparison between Boruto and Luffy as protagonists, with some people arguing that the latter, particularly in the new Blue Vortex manga, has received major character development while the latter has remained stagnant.

On the other hand, fans of Luffy have mentioned his natural charisma and all the things he has achieved across the seas of One Piece, not to mention his everlasting legacy in the manga medium.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece and Boruto.

V-Jump cover leads to debate between One Piece and Boruto fans over their main characters

V-Jump released a special cover showing most protagonists of the company and featured Boruto in a very prominent position on top, which resulted in the annoyance and ire of some One Piece fans.

While this is obviously not an honest representation of most fans of Eiichiro Oda's work, it also serves as a reminder of the constant comparisons that take place in the anime community.

It is fairly common to see anime fans online arguing, sometimes even in extreme fashion, about which series is better than the other, although that is ultimately in the eye of the beholder.

Furthermore, whether people like Naruto Uzumaki's son or Luffy more is up to each person's individual taste and any potential debate or discussion should be done from a place of respect.

The merits of both characters

Both characters in their most powerful forms thus far (Image via Shueisha and Toei Animation).

It's fair to say that Boruto has had a lot of growth throughout his own series, going from what people considered an underwhelming protagonist to someone a lot more mature.

Blue Vortex has injected new life into the character and made him a worthy successor to his father, at least thus far, which has been welcomed quite well by most fans of the series.

On the other hand, Luffy is basically shonen manga royalty at this point and one of the most prominent main characters in fiction of the last three decades.

He has been leading the Straw Hats for countless adventures (while also getting them into hilarious trouble) and has also helped a lot of people, which is why he is often viewed by One Piece fans as the physical embodiment of freedom.