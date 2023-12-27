Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12 gets delayed until after January 2024

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12 has been delayed, and as per Anime News Network, it is scheduled to release after January 2024. The announcement was made by the official website of the anime on Sunday, December 24, 2023. As per the announcement, episode 12 has been delayed because episode 9 was delayed due to “programming issues.”.

The announcement made by the official website did not specify the release date or time of the upcoming chapter. It stated that the release details for Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12 would be updated as soon as the date had been decided.

Written by Takuma Sakai and illustrated by Asagi Tosaka, Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig is originally a light novel series that was adapted into a manga in 2020. The anime adaptation of the original series premiered on October 2023.

Where to watch Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12?

Official announcement surrounding the delay of Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12 (Screengrab via X/@butaliver_anime)

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform is available in Central America, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, the CIS, and Europe.

Fans residing in regions elsewhere can stream the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video. It is important to note that the aforementioned streaming platforms will not be streaming Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig episode 12 for free.

Fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to access the latest episodes. As stated earlier, the release details for episode 12 will be updated as and when the official sources decide the release date for the same.

Plot of Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig

in brief

The story of the anime series is about a protagonist who was once an Otaku, a person who has an unhealthy obsession with anime or manga. This aspect of his personality makes him far from desirable, and the entire world doesn’t particularly find him interesting in any way.

Just when things couldn't get any worse, the protagonist lost consciousness after consuming raw pig liver, waking up as a pig in another world. In this world, a teenager by the name of Jess grows fond of the protagonist. She can telepathically understand and read his thoughts. With only his wit and olfactory abilities, the protagonist must help Jess, who must overcome the hurdles and evade the dark fate that she is destined for.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.