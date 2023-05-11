Chainsaw Man chapter 129 saw Asa going directly against her pact with the War Devil Yoru, refusing to kill Chainsaw Man. Instead, she saved him by feeding him her blood. Following that, Denji protected Asa from the appendages that emerged, running away with her in his arms.

He then hijacked a motorcycle which Asa turned into a Chainsaw Man motorcycle, with her powers of weaponization, with a prominent chainsaw sticking out from the front of the motorcycle. As it happens, this peculiar motorcycle has caused quite a stir on Twitter, with fans comparing it to Ghost Rider's fiery motorcycle.

Fans have drawn a comparison between Denji and Ghost Rider following the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 129

Phoebe @tfwPhoebe Denji can extend his chainsaw to his bike like he's Ghost Rider? we are SO back Denji can extend his chainsaw to his bike like he's Ghost Rider? we are SO back https://t.co/ZkaWkQFbNO

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 saw Asa take a complete U-turn, going against her pact with War Devil Yoru and refusing to kill Chainsaw Man, despite Yoru offering the full control of her own body. Asa then takes a sharp object and cuts her hand, feeding Chainsaw Man her blood.

Meanwhile, the caterpillar-esque appendages from chapter 124 reappear, with one of them heading toward Asa. Helpless, she yells out to Chainsaw Man for help and is saved by Denji just in time. He then carries Asa in his arms and runs away while dodging multiple appendages. However, he is unable to outrun them and tells Asa that he might not be able to save her after all.

amber ♡ @tanijrou



Denji doesn’t know how to ride a bike so he asked asa for help chainsaw man 129Denji doesn’t know how to ride a bike so he asked asa for help chainsaw man 129 Denji doesn’t know how to ride a bike so he asked asa for help 😭 https://t.co/2vq4mZtpx8

Asa then orders Denji to steal a motorcycle to make a getaway, which he complies with, stealing it from a man. However, with an appendage approaching them both, escape looks bleak. This is when Asa uses her weaponization power to make the “Super Chainsaw Man Motorcycle,” which has a giant chainsaw sticking out from its front wheel.

With this new development, they were able to cut through the appendage, making their getaway from the situation. This is where Chainsaw Man chapter 129 ended, but the hype didn't stop there. Fans had a lot to say about Denji's new motorcycle. On Twitter, a significant portion of the fandom has comparing his new ride to Ghost Rider's fiery motorcycle.

emerald @attloginP

mfw fujimoto with references

#chainsawman #csm129 Ghost rider who? It's chainsaw man rider!!!!!mfw fujimoto with references Ghost rider who? It's chainsaw man rider!!!!!mfw fujimoto with references #chainsawman #csm129 https://t.co/hzja5Qysx4

Ghost Rider's motorcycle has distinct features, such as two flaming wheels that is capable of travelling faster than any normal vehicle. Moreover, his motorcycle can ride up a vertical surface, across water, and leap great distances. On the other hand, Denji can cut through devil appendages, using his motorcycle as a chainsaw weapon.

Apart from the motorcyle designs complimenting each others, the two characters can use their rides in different ways than an ordinary vehicle. Ghost Rider's has a flaming skull to go with his flaming motorcycle, which is emulated by Denji, with him having a chainsaw on his head to go with his chainsaw-wielding motorcycle.

Bill Smiley @neokefka_99 So wait...Chainsaw Man can empower vehicles like Ghost Rider but it turns it into a chainsaw version of it...



...goddamn man, why does anyone bother reading any other superhero comic that's out now. So wait...Chainsaw Man can empower vehicles like Ghost Rider but it turns it into a chainsaw version of it......goddamn man, why does anyone bother reading any other superhero comic that's out now. https://t.co/3OIQRIeYNN

Seriously @seriouslyjokinn

#chainsawman Nice Ghost Rider reference btw. This chapter was frickin amazing. Let's see what Fujimoto cooks next chapter... Nice Ghost Rider reference btw. This chapter was frickin amazing. Let's see what Fujimoto cooks next chapter...#chainsawman https://t.co/AKzFJITCCW

magteethmatt @magteethmatt @CSPerfectShot I’ve compared Denji and Ghost rider since the second I began Chainsaw Man, this part literally made me scream @CSPerfectShot I’ve compared Denji and Ghost rider since the second I began Chainsaw Man, this part literally made me scream https://t.co/ZdJ3QTOpfJ

The aforementioned tweets encapsulate what fans think about Denji and his Chainsaw Man-themed motorcycle shown in Chainsaw Man chapter 129. Readers see above how fans draw comparison between Denji and Ghost Rider with some even referring to Denji as "Chainsaw Man Rider".

Chainsaw Man chapter 129 has hyped fans up, with many believing the Chainsaw Man motorcyle shown in the chapter to be Fujimoto's sublte tribute to Ghost Rider and his ethereal flamed motorcycle.

Poll : 0 votes