Chainsaw Man manga loses to One Piece after months of reigning at the top

Chainsaw Man has been one of the most popular manga series in recent years, becoming a favorite among fans, especially since the arrival of the anime adaptation, but it has now lost the first place in the manga sales department against One Piece.

This is very interesting, given that Eiichiro Oda’s series had lost first place against Chainsaw Man in July last year, which is something that says a lot about both franchises’ domination.

There are a lot of interesting plot points going on in One Piece, as it tends to happen in the series, with a lot of elements about the story’s future after the events in the Wano arc. This has proven to be enough to surpass Chainsaw Man, which is still going strong after so many months.

Disclaimer: Minor spoilers of the Chainsaw Man and One Piece series ahead.

One Piece overcomes Chainsaw Man in the manga sales area this month

Despite going on a hiatus in recent days because of author Eiichiro Oda's need for eye surgery

Despite going on a hiatus in recent days because of author Eiichiro Oda’s need for eye surgery, One Piece has returned to the top of manga sales this month, surpassing Chainsaw Man in the process. This was major news as the series by Tatsuki Fujimoto, which started publication through Weekly Shonen Jump back in December 2018, had proven to be one of the most successful new series in recent times.

However, while One Piece’s recent arcs have been the topic of debate and discussion because of its quality, overall, the series has proven to have a lot of staying power even after almost three decades of publication.

As of this writing, both manga franchises are enjoying a lot of commercial and critical success, which is an interesting contrast and a testament to how both old and new waves of manga authors can be successful at the same time.

In brief, about the two manga

Chainsaw Man 13 - 698.001

One Piece is the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man with rubber abilities, who starts sailing on his quest to find a treasure known as the One Piece and become King of the Pirates. As Luffy travels across the seas, he finds a series of friends who become part of his crew. The story deals with theme of chasing dreams, the concept of freedom, friendship, and the value of living life on your own terms.

Chainsaw Man, on the other hand, tells the story of Denji, a young man dealing with poverty. Denji then strikes a deal with a dog-like demon called Pochita, which sets in motion his journey as part of the Japanese Public Safety Devil Hunters, thus forcing him to hunt down demons and go up against those wishing for his death.

