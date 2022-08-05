Create
Chainsaw Man: Twitter sheds happy tears as Mappa finally reveals trailer, voice cast, and release window

Glimpses from Chainsaw Man's first promotional video (Images via MAPPA)
The release of Chainsaw Man's Trailer 2 has excited fans to their core after it was revealed today on MAPPA's live stream on YouTube. In addition, the voice cast members' names and, the most enticing piece of news, a very close release window were also announced. MAPPA's latest work will be available to Crunchyroll subscribers in October, and they've confirmed this on their Twitter page.

Chainsaw Man anime PV. Will air this October. #チェンソーマン #chainsawman https://t.co/cdNKQAldYu

The hashtag #chainsawman has been trending on Twitter since Crunchyroll released the second trailer for this highly anticipated anime. Additionally, the announcement of Chainsaw Man voice actors has delighted fans all over the world, who are eager to hear more of their favorite voices return as characters in the anime.

Chainsaw Man fans on Twitter lose it after the new trailer, voice cast and release window drops

Twitter reactions

TVアニメ #チェンソーマン 最新PV＆キャスト解禁!デンジ #戸谷菊之介/マキマ #楠木ともり早川アキ #坂田将吾/パワー #ファイルーズあい@CHAINSAWMAN_PRをフォロー、本ツイートをRTで抽選で300名様を9/19開催 #チェンソーマンワールドプレミア へご招待!chainsawman.dog #chainsawman https://t.co/PcTEXfkmLB

The tweet unveiling the PV received 260.4 thousand likes and 195.2 thousand retweets. Fans can be seen posting memes and showing their love for the promotional video. One should tread carefully if they don't want to come across spoilers, as several pages from the manga are randomly posted throughout the Twitter thread.

Fans on Twitter have uploaded images from the promotional video and are analyzing it closely. Dedicated fans of the series have also shared comparisons of certain manga panels and their anime adaptations. Speculations never seem to cease when it comes to hyped anime like Chainsaw Man. The impact MAPPA is creating in the world of anime is nothing short of extraordinary.

MAPPA WENT CRAZYYY WITH THE TRAILER#chainsawman #チェンソーマン https://t.co/9t57ov894N
Chainsaw Man Anime stills https://t.co/K9wA1wfymB
apologies in advance, i am never going to shut up about these five seconds of aki in the new chainsaw man pv https://t.co/BqS0irNhm7
this scene from the new chainsaw man pv … denji’s VA is perfect https://t.co/Nb2ZPw5QsG
OCTOBER IS NOW CHAINSAW MAN’S MONTH AND IT’S NOT UP FOR DEBATE https://t.co/cseURp8mfb
THE CHAINSAW MAN PV WSS SO GOOD???? WHAT THE https://t.co/83xXA8PN1T

Voice Actors

Chainsaw Man VAs!!Their voice fit characters😳#ChainsawMan https://t.co/VqvUauL2Bp

The team of voice actors for the upcoming anime is being led by Kikunosuke Toya, the voice of Denji, who voiced Osei Kiyoshima from Wind Boys!

Fairouz Ali has been confirmed as the voice of Power and her previous characters include Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Stone Ocean, Season 6.

HER VOICE IS SO PERFECT OMG https://t.co/jhVx78WMZx

Makima will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki, who has voiced Misha Necron from Misfit of Demon King Academy.

Finally, Aki Hayakawa will be voiced by Shoga Sakata, who has been the voice of Carbo from Dr.Stone and Gladion from Pokemon.

Final Thoughts

Tatsuki Fujimoto's masterwork is really building the hype with a unique story and out-of-the-box characters. Denji's story is really enticing to people who like a little gore in their shounen stories.

So far, fans have shown immense love for the PV and seem to love the voice actors.

Feel free to express your thoughts below and let us know your opinions on the PV and voice actors!

