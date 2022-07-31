Chainsaw Man Chapter 101: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 is set to release this coming Tuesday, August 2, 2022, as the first issue following the series’ centennial release. While it was a momentous occasion for the series, fans of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s ultraviolent dark fantasy manga are getting antsy for a certain someone to appear in the series.

It’s entirely possible for protagonist Denji to make his Part 2 debut in the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter 101. This would certainly be a good time for the series’ titular hero to make his appearance since the fanbase has lately been divided over Denji’s absence thus far.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 and speculates on what may occur in the upcoming issue.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 can potentially divide the fanbase further or reunite them based on how it tackles the eponymous hero’s appearance

Release date and time, where to read

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 is set to release on Tuesday, August 2, for most international readers. Japanese fans and select international readers will see the issue release in the very early morning hours of Wednesday, August 3, on their local time.

Fans can read the upcoming issue on either Viz Media’s free MANGAPlus, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ subscription app. The former lets readers view the first and latest three issues of a series, while the latter gives fans access to an entire series’ serialization.

The issue is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (August 2)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (August 2)

British Time: 4PM BST (August 2)

European Time: 5PM CEST (August 2)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (August 2)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (August 2)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (August 3)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (August 3)

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 is releasing at an unfortunate time for the fandom, and it may have a divisive effect no matter what. Denji’s appearance or lack thereof in the upcoming issue can upset a section of the fanbase even further.

There are two likely scenarios for the story content in Chainsaw Man Chapter 101. In the first case, the storyline of Asa Mitaka will continue to remain the series’ focus, and she will likely continue her adventures with Yuko and Yoshida as the group searches for a Devil to kill. Fans can count on the three of them encountering, and even possibly killing, their Devil in the upcoming issue.

Fujimoto will most probably try to move through this section of Part 2 quickly, especially in light of recent complaints from fans regarding Denji’s absence.

While the group will likely not join the Devil Hunter Club officially in the upcoming issue, the groundwork for the same will proceed swiftly. Thus, fans can expect Denji’s appearance in the coming weeks, if not in the immediate next issue.

The other likely scenario for Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 is the appearance of Denji himself. Perspective will likely shift from Mitaka and the War Devil to Denji in this scenario. Viewers will learn about his school life and what he has been up to while the series has been focused on Mitaka.

This would also explain Yoshida’s presence at his school, which many fans suspect is a means of insurance for Denji’s safety while at school. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

