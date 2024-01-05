Chinese Dragon Ball fans ring in 2024 with unique 40th anniversary celebrations

Dragon Ball could be considered the most popular anime franchise of all time so it makes sense that in 2024, celebrating its 40th anniversary, a lot of fans all over the world would want to pay tribute to Akira Toriyama's most successful series. In that regard, a group of Chinese celebrated the series through a fun musical while highlighting some of the story's highlights and some of its most popular characters.

Despite not having an anime since 2018, Dragon Ball continues to have a loyal fanbase, which is proven through the success of the Super Hero movie. There is a very good chance that Daima, despite some trepidations by fans, could have a considerable amount of success. And regardless of that, this tribute is a reminder of the legacy of the series and everything it has achieved.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Chinese Dragon Ball fans celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary with a musical

Expand Tweet

The Dragon Ball fans in China started the year with a celebration of the series' 40th anniversary in a big way: with a musical celebrating some of the most celebrated moments in the entire series. This includes a lot of dancing and also featuring characters like Goku growing up as the celebration progresses, which is a nice reference to his growth over the years.

The musical in question also has some key moments from the series, such as Goku meeting Chi-Chi when they were kids and eventually getting married. It also features the entrance of the Saiyans, kickstarting Z, with the likes of Vegeta and Nappa also being represented in the musical.

It is a worthy celebration of one of fiction's most popular franchises, with author Akira Toriyama crafting a story that is still going strong in 2024 and has a new anime coming out in a few months.

The legacy of the series

Dragon Ball is widely regarded as the most popular anime series of all time, surpassing the industry's reach and becoming an integral part of pop culture. The series has been going from strength to strength since making its debut in the 80s, with the different anime adaptations still reaching new audiences even in 2024, which goes to show the level of appeal that Goku's story still has even to this very day.

Furthermore, Akira Toriyama has created a series that has been highly influential, with several classic shonen tropes being established thanks to this franchise.

Elements such as the transformation and power-up (the Super Saiyan), the tournament arc (the Tenkaichi Budokai), the rival to the main character (Vegeta), the goofy and innocent shonen protagonist (Goku), and many more tropes were established thanks to this series and they still work in the industry.