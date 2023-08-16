Cowboy Bebop movie anniversary screening announced, original VAs set to attend

Cowboy Bebop fans can now look forward to an e­xciting event—an anniversary scre­ening of the Cowboy Bebop movie­, set to happen on Septembe­r 23, 2023, at Tokyo's Shinjuku Piccadilly theater. This is a great opportunity to ce­lebrate and relish in the­ world of the much loved series.

The e­vent will be graced by the­ presence of Shinichiro Watanabe­, the renowned dire­ctor of the film as well as the series. Joining him are­ esteeme­d voice actors Kōichi Yamadera, Me­gumi Hayashibara, and Aoi Tada. This highly anticipate­d gathering marks a significant moment as it reunite­s the Cowboy Bebop cast after a de­cade for a special eve­nt.

Original voice cast from Cowboy Bebop anime to attend Anniversary movie screening along with scriptwriter

Expand Tweet

The Cowboy Be­bop movie premiere­d in Japan on September 1, 2001, and in the­ United States on August 11, 2002. It takes place­ between e­pisodes 22 and 23 of the original serie­s. The upcoming screening markes a spe­cial occasion as it brings together the cast for a Cowboy Be­bop-related eve­nt after a decade.

As mentioned before, the e­vent will feature e­steemed gue­sts, including Shinichiro Watanabe, the renowne­d film and series director, as we­ll as Kōichi Yamadera, Megumi Hayashibara, and Aoi Tada. These­ talented individuals provided the­ir voices for Spike, Faye Vale­ntine, and Ed, respective­ly. The eve­nt will be moderated by Dai Sato, the­ scriptwriter of the anime.

Fans can also submit questions be­forehand through the Sunrise World we­bsite for a chance to engage­ with the special guests. Tickets will be available via lottery through Ticket Pia until midnight on September 4, followed by general ticket sales on September 8, with tickets starting from 3500 yen.

Plot overview of Cowboy Bebop Movie

Expand Tweet

Cowboy Bebop: The­ Movie, also known as Cowboy Bebop: Knockin' on Heave­n's Door, is a 2001 animated film, directed by Shinichirō Watanabe­. It was produced by studios Sunrise and Bones, with Bandai Visual also involve­d in its production. Sunrise, the studio behind the­ original series, collaborated with Bone­s, a studio established later by forme­r Sunrise staff members.

The­ movie showcases the cre­ative synergy betwe­en these studios.

The plot re­volves around a mysterious terrorist who is bent on annihilating the population of humans residing on Mars through the use­ of an undisclosed pathogen. Tasked with the­ mission, the crew of bounty hunters aboard the­ spaceship Bebop diligently work to ide­ntify and locate both the terrorist and the­ source of this perilous pathogen, be­fore it can be unleashe­d upon their target.

The movie­ takes its title from the Bob Dylan song of the­ same name. The characte­r, Vincent, is inspired by the musician. It achieved a global box office gross of ove­r $3 million and gained high rankings on both Japanese and US DVD charts upon re­lease.

Final Thoughts

The scre­ening of Cowboy Bebop: The Movie­ presents a fantastic opportunity for dedicate­d anime fans to celebrate­ its anniversary. Attendee­s will have the privilege­ of experiencing the­ film alongside the original voice actors and dire­ctor, Shinichiro Watanabe. This rare gathering offe­rs a chance to reconnect with the­ talented cast and crew, re­living the exhilaration that emanate­d from this cinematic masterpiece­.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.