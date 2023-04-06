Crunchyroll set to hold real-life Blue Lock tournament in Dallas, Texas this weekend

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Crunchyroll announced that a soccer tournament inspired by the Blue Lock television anime series will take place in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, April 8, at 8 pm CDT. The series has been one of the most popular offerings of the Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 television anime seasons, stretching its consecutive two-cour run over the two seasons.

The Blue Lock anime series is an anime adaptation of author Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrator Yusuke Nomura’s original manga series of the same name. The manga began serializing on August 1, 2018, in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, where it has been exclusively published since its first premiere.

Upcoming Blue Lock-themed tournament may be team-oriented but still maintains competitive spirit of series

We can't wait to host this awesome competition alongside Saturdays Football and



As mentioned above, the upcoming thematic soccer tournament is set to take place on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 8 pm Central Daylight Time in Dallas, Texas. Crunchyroll, Saturdays Football, and the LA Galaxy soccer club are teaming up to host the tournament. It will also mark the release of Crunchyroll’s final English-dubbed episode for Blue Lock’s first season.

Several English dub voice cast members are also set to attend the tournament, giving it a more authentic feel. These cast members include:

Ricco Fajardo (English voice of Isagi)

Drew Breedlove (English voice of Bachira)

Bryson Baugus (English voice of Nagi)

Alex Hom (English voice of Kunigami)

Matthew Elkins (English voice of Zantetsu)

The tournament will be held at Crossbar in Richardson, Texas, which is just north of the city of Dallas. Furthermore, entry for the event is free but requires RSVP through Eventbrite. Eventbrite is an event management and ticketing website which allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. Service fees are charged to event organizers for the services unless event entry is free.

The tournament is inspired by the actual competitions depicted in the series, with players engaging in a 3-versus-3 style “King of the Court” format across multiple fields. These matches will take place over 90 minutes of play.

At the end of the 90 minutes, the four teams on the top two courts will play each other in a semi-final match. The victors of these matches will go head to head in one final game for the ultimate victor.

The winning team will exclusively receive a prize featuring Blue Lock merchandise, with all participants receiving a free trial code to watch the series on Crunchyroll. A similar tournament was previously hosted by Crunchyroll, Saturdays Football, and the LA Galaxy soccer club in Los Angeles on March 25.

