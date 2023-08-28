Crunchyroll to stream Sword Art Online 10th anniversary event

On Monday, August 28, 2023, Crunchyroll announced their intent to stream the Sword Art Online -FULLDIVE- 10th anniversary event for the series in various international regions starting Tuesday. The currently announced regions include North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and India.

The event originally took place on November 6, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan, and featured orchestral performances, animation, a story by original series creator Reki Kawahara, and much more. Various theme song performers for the series were also present, and performed the Sword Art Online 10th anniversary theme song Sokyu no Fanfare ("Fanfare of the Blue Sky").

The anniversary being celebrated is that of the Sword Art Online anime, which originally premiered in Japan in July 2012. The series has since spawned several additional television anime seasons, as well as films and various spin-off manga series, light novel series, and more. The anime recently aired its “last season” in Summer 2020.

As mentioned above, the Sword Art Online 10th anniversary festivities featured various artists who had all performed theme songs for the series. This includes Eir Aoi, ASCA, Luna Haruna, and ReoNa, who performed the 10th anniversary theme alongside FictionJunction. Additional orchestral performances were also present.

Following the original anime’s premiere in July 2012, a second season debuted in July 2014. This was followed by the Alicization series, which premiered in Japan in October 2018. The series streamed on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNow as it aired weekly in Japan. Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 premiered in July 2020, and was said to be the last season of the anime series.

The franchise followed up the Alicization anime with the -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film, the first in the -Progressive- movie series. October 2022 saw the series release its second entry, Scherzo of a Deep Night, which was originally slated to open in Japanese theaters in September 2022, but was delayed. The franchise is said to be launching a “brand-new original film project,” with minimal information currently available.

The series originally started out as a light novel written by Kawahara and illustrated by abec. The series focuses on protagonists Kazuto “Kirito” Kirigaya and Asuna Yuuki, with the two playing through various virtual reality MMORPG worlds, which lends the series’ title.

The light novel series is still being serialized by Kawahara and abec under the ASCII Media Works umbrella at the time of this article’s writing. Unadapted source material from the light novel series could possibly serve as the source material for the aforementioned “brand-new original film project.”

