Dark Souls anime by Netflix reported to be under production

Dark Souls anime is reportedly under production, according to the exclusive report by a known leaker, Giant Freaking Robot. It has been notified that the streaming giant, Netflix, is working on the production of the anime adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game, Dark Souls.

While there's no official confirmation of this news as of yet, the possibility of Dark Souls anime has opened the door for discussion. In fact, it has brought much anticipation among the fans of the series.

Netflix has previously worked on several animated adaptations of popular video games, with the latest being Castlevania. Therefore, a possibility of an anime adaptation of Dark Souls isn't a farfetched idea.

Dark Souls anime adaptation could follow the events of the original game

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, it was announced by the source, Giant Freaking Robot, that Netflix is working on the Dark Souls anime. According to the source, the anime will follow the events of the original game of the Dark Souls franchise, released in 2011.

The said leaker has had a decent track record for providing accurate leaks for TV shows and movies. However, as of now, the news of the Dark Souls anime is only a rumor, because Netflix hasn't disclosed anything officially.

There are no details on whether a Japanese Animation Studio would be collaborating and producing the anime with Netflix. Furthermore, no potential release window for the Dark Souls anime has also been given.

If the news were to be true, this wouldn't be the first time that Netflix would work on an anime adaptation of a video game. Although the popular animation series Castlevania wasn't produced by a Japanese animation studio, it was still a faithful animated adaptation of the titular video game, nonetheless.

Furthermore, multiple video games have seen anime adaptations over the years, such as Persona, Tales franchise, Final Fantasy, and more. Therefore, the possibility of Dark Souls anime is exciting news for all the fans of the franchise.

About the Dark Souls video game

Developed by FromSoftware, the Dark Souls game has garnered praise from fans and critics alike. Its incredible storyline was skillfully implemented with the gameplay, making it one of the best games of the era. The Dark Souls video game was first released back in 2011, followed by two sequels that came out in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The dark, grim, and medieval fantasy setting of Dark Souls is known for its unforgiving gameplay. Its exciting storyline with rewarding gameplay makes Dark Souls one of the best ARPG (Action Role-Playing game) series.

The first game of the series, Dark Souls is set in the medieval fantasy world of Lordan, which is filled with supernatural creatures, dragons, knights, phantoms, and demons.

The narrative of the game builds around the striking aesthetics and the lore of Lordan. Moroever, the merciless gameplay of the Dark Souls games is what makes these games a classic experience for a gamer.

